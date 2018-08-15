BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 July 2018 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested



Years Five years Net asset value 4.9% 9.9% 7.3% 11.2% 61.8% 83.0% Share price 0.0% 13.3% 7.8% 15.1% 68.0% 75.5% Russell 1000 Value Index 4.6% 10.1% 6.7% 10.1% 56.2% 86.5%

At month end Net asset value - capital only: 178.89p Net asset value - cum income: 180.15p Share price: 173.00p Discount to cum income NAV: 4.0% Net yield¹: 4.6% Total assets including current year revenue: £124.1m Gearing: Nil Options overwrite: 15.2% Ordinary shares in issue²: 68,874,044 Ongoing charges³: 1.1%



¹ In line with the dividend policy announced in the Annual Report on 13 December 2017 of dividends amounting to 8.00p per share for the year ending 31 October 2018 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 July 2018.

² Excluding 31,487,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2017.

Benchmark Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Financials 26.8 Health Care 17.1 Energy 12.3 Information Technology 10.9 Industrials 7.8 Consumer Staples 7.0 Utilities 4.6 Consumer Discretionary 3.6 Telecommunication Services 3.1 Materials 2.2 Net current assets 4.6 ----- 100.0 =====

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) USA 79.0 United Kingdom 5.4 Canada 3.1 Ireland 2.7 Netherlands 2.5 France 1.0 Denmark 0.8 Germany 0.6 China 0.3 Net current assets 4.6 ----- 100.0 =====

Ten Largest Investments Company Country of Risk Total Assets (%) JPMorgan Chase USA 4.2 Pfizer USA 3.8 Bank of America USA 3.5 Citigroup USA 3.4 Wells Fargo USA 3.2 Verizon Communications USA 2.9 Oracle USA 2.8 Suncor Energy Canada 2.5 Anthem USA 2.4 Microsoft USA 2.4

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 July 2018, the Company's NAV increased by 4.9% while the share price remained unchanged at 0.0% (all in sterling terms). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, rose by 4.6% during the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection and allocation decisions in the information technology sector. Notably, stock selection in semiconductors and semiconductor equipment proved beneficial, as did our overweight to the software industry. In financials, a combination of stock selection and an overweight to the banks industry boosted relative returns. Other notable contributors included a combination of stock selection and an underweight to consumer discretionary and an underweight to the real estate sector.

The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in the industrials sector. Notably, selection decisions in the professional services and aerospace and defence industries weighed on relative results. The portfolio's cash allocation, which averaged 4.9% during the period, also hurt relative returns. Other modest detractors from relative performance included stock selection in the health care and utilities sectors.

The portfolio's option overwriting strategy detracted from absolute returns in July.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In July we initiated a new position in Johnson Controls International plc and increased our existing allocations to Verizon Communications, The Williams Companies and Altria Group. Conversely, we trimmed our existing position in Bank of America Corporation and exited our positions in Keurig Dr Pepper, Philip Morris International and AT&T.

Options: As of 31 July 2018, the Company's options exposure was 15.2% and the delta of the options was 87.0.

Positioning



As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the health care, financials and energy sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors.

Source: BlackRock as at 31 July 2018.

15 August 2018

