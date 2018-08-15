VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Transaction in Own Shares

15 August 2018

On 15 August 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

270,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares ("US Dollar Shares") at a price of GBP3.2100 per share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant US Dollar shares, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above 19,488,000 US Dollar Shares 191,858,258 US Dollar Shares

From 15 August 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 191,858,258.

More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.



Enquiries:

Jonathan Luu

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Investor Relations

+84 8 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com



Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Communications

+84 8 3821 9930

joel.weiden@vinacapital.com



David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com



Andy Dovey

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 1481 745001

ad317@ntrs.com

