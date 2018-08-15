sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):93,662
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.6000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.2433

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,359,462 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,359,462 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
257726.6016:29:17London Stock Exchange
287226.5516:27:09London Stock Exchange
72426.5516:27:09London Stock Exchange
1000026.5516:26:50London Stock Exchange
313826.4516:22:48London Stock Exchange
290026.4016:20:33London Stock Exchange
28026.4016:20:33London Stock Exchange
231926.4016:20:24London Stock Exchange
256026.4516:18:54London Stock Exchange
63026.3516:16:09London Stock Exchange
49826.3516:15:44London Stock Exchange
181426.3516:15:42London Stock Exchange
266526.3516:13:25London Stock Exchange
553626.2516:07:48London Stock Exchange
294826.1016:04:02London Stock Exchange
313526.2016:01:33London Stock Exchange
312726.2016:01:05London Stock Exchange
256426.0515:58:27London Stock Exchange
290125.9515:53:31London Stock Exchange
271525.9515:50:01London Stock Exchange
252025.9015:24:08London Stock Exchange
272025.8515:17:27London Stock Exchange
288426.0014:39:51London Stock Exchange
11426.0013:39:14London Stock Exchange
761626.1013:03:57London Stock Exchange
16926.1012:55:47London Stock Exchange
580226.1512:02:20London Stock Exchange
100826.1511:42:28London Stock Exchange
71626.2011:40:59London Stock Exchange
303026.2011:40:59London Stock Exchange
842626.2011:40:59London Stock Exchange
275426.2510:42:32London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


