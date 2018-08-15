Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 15 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 93,662 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.6000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.2433

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,359,462 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,359,462 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2577 26.60 16:29:17 London Stock Exchange 2872 26.55 16:27:09 London Stock Exchange 724 26.55 16:27:09 London Stock Exchange 10000 26.55 16:26:50 London Stock Exchange 3138 26.45 16:22:48 London Stock Exchange 2900 26.40 16:20:33 London Stock Exchange 280 26.40 16:20:33 London Stock Exchange 2319 26.40 16:20:24 London Stock Exchange 2560 26.45 16:18:54 London Stock Exchange 630 26.35 16:16:09 London Stock Exchange 498 26.35 16:15:44 London Stock Exchange 1814 26.35 16:15:42 London Stock Exchange 2665 26.35 16:13:25 London Stock Exchange 5536 26.25 16:07:48 London Stock Exchange 2948 26.10 16:04:02 London Stock Exchange 3135 26.20 16:01:33 London Stock Exchange 3127 26.20 16:01:05 London Stock Exchange 2564 26.05 15:58:27 London Stock Exchange 2901 25.95 15:53:31 London Stock Exchange 2715 25.95 15:50:01 London Stock Exchange 2520 25.90 15:24:08 London Stock Exchange 2720 25.85 15:17:27 London Stock Exchange 2884 26.00 14:39:51 London Stock Exchange 114 26.00 13:39:14 London Stock Exchange 7616 26.10 13:03:57 London Stock Exchange 169 26.10 12:55:47 London Stock Exchange 5802 26.15 12:02:20 London Stock Exchange 1008 26.15 11:42:28 London Stock Exchange 716 26.20 11:40:59 London Stock Exchange 3030 26.20 11:40:59 London Stock Exchange 8426 26.20 11:40:59 London Stock Exchange 2754 26.25 10:42:32 London Stock Exchange

