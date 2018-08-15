

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, European stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Wednesday.



While the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 1.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 Index also slumped by 1.5 percent.



Renewed concerns about Turkey contributed to the early sell-off by European stocks after the Turkish government announced an increase in tariffs on American cars, alcohol and cigarettes.



The move is likely to intensify the dispute between the U.S. and Turkey, which recently dragged the Turkish lira down to a record low.



Meanwhile, in an effort to deter short-selling in the nation's currency, Turkey's banking regulator said it would limit banks' currency swap transactions.



The clash between the U.S. and Turkey also comes amid the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about the global economy.



On the data front, official data showed U.K. inflation rose for the first time since November, a development that could weigh on consumer spending in the second half of the year.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, as expected, but slightly faster than the 2.4 percent increase in June.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Office for National Statistics revealed that U.K. house price inflation was the lowest in nearly five years as London witnessed its worst decline in house prices since 2009.



House prices rose 3 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent gain in May. The latest increase was the smallest since August of 2013, when prices grew 3 percent.



Among individual stocks, Italian bank UniCredit showed a significant move to the downside on the day amid concerns about its Turkish operations.



On the other hand, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems moved notably higher after announcing a 200 million euro ($227 million) share buyback.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals also moved sharply higher. The drug maker raised its full-year guidance after posting improved first-half results.



