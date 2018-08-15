

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks saw considerable weakness during trading on Wednesday amid a global sell-off amid renewed concerns about Turkey.



The Swiss Market Index fell by and finished at 8,926.23. The Swiss Leader Index tumbled by 1.1 percent and the Swiss Performance Index tumbled by 1 percent.



Richemont, Swatch, and ABB Ltd. turned in some of the Swiss stock market's worst performances on the day.



Swiss stocks moved lower along with the other global markets after the Turkish government announced an increase in tariffs on American cars, alcohol and cigarettes.



The move is likely to intensify the dispute between the U.S. and Turkey, which recently dragged the Turkish lira down to a record low.



Meanwhile, in an effort to deter short-selling in the nation's currency, Turkey's banking regulator said it would limit banks' currency swap transactions.



The clash between the U.S. and Turkey also comes amid the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about the global economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX