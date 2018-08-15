sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.08.2018 | 18:49
PR Newswire

Housing Association Funding Plc - Quarterly Report

PR Newswire

London, August 15

QUARTERLY REPORT AS AT31/06/2018
TABLE 1: COLLATERAL

ASSOCIATIONNO OF
DWELLINGS		LAST REPORT
NUMBER OF
DWELLINGS		DIFFERENCE
NUMBER OF
DWELLINGS		AVERAGE PER DWELLINGGROSS ANNUAL RENTNET RENTAL
INCOME		ANNUAL DEBT
SERVICE		NET RENTAL
COVER
WEEKLY
GROSS RENT		VOIDS &
CREDIT
LOSSES		ANNUAL PROVISION PER DWELLING FOR...
MANAGEMENTMAINTENANCESERVICE CHARGES
A22832830151.02314.12481.03758.632,025.54£2,222,420.40£1,209,473.66£686,751.001.76
Derwent421421088.59184.27423.00683.48439.79£1,939,408.64£1,210,854.57£913,523.001.33
Home5595590105.70219.87428.46771.82539.21£3,072,615.52£1,977,335.30£1,432,167.001.38
Jephson1,1651,1650103.28214.82423.00754.40152.73£6,256,526.81£4,456,669.55£3,076,087.001.45
Knightstone4584580104.67217.71399.20653.42145.90£2,492,776.00£1,844,142.82£1,322,967.001.39
Paradigm1811810127.14264.44423.00744.36109.19£1,196,605.28£917,685.67£501,691.001.83
Thames Valley5155150129.81270.00447.88748.49329.56£3,476,270.72£2,551,360.97£1,626,736.001.57
Viridian1,4151,4150122.87255.56448.14737.43704.82£9,040,520.84£6,003,986.73£4,092,419.001.47

TABLE 2: COLLECTION

OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ...OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ...


ASSOCIATION

GROSS RENT

COLLECTED RENT
NET COLLECTED
RENT		(COLLECTED
RENT) /(GROSS
RENT)

(NCR) /(ADS)

GROSS RENT
COLLECTED
RENT		NET
COLLECTED
RENT		(COLLECTED
RENT) /(GROSS
RENT)

(NCR) /(ADS)
A2£2,352,887.59£2,398,993.72£1,451,863.721.022.11£1,164,828.93£1,106,105.03£630,451.630.950.92
Derwent£1,927,044.17£1,964,644.83£1,348,709.961.021.48£1,039,629.02£1,068,758.80£731,947.031.030.80
Home£3,164,977.37£3,073,222.85£2,131,711.610.971.49£1,701,340.65£1,649,475.51£1,142,095.770.970.80
Jephson£6,291,517.26£6,273,793.94£4,764,699.401.001.55£3,399,954.68£3,388,553.12£2,582,423.571.000.84
Knightstone£2,491,560.50£2,472,440.22£1,923,993.760.991.45£1,341,558.92£1,321,089.02£1,025,525.900.980.78
Paradigm£1,205,411.71£1,213,281.37£988,342.071.011.97£647,813.87£663,177.88£541,115.781.021.08
Thames Valley£3,477,576.99£3,468,727.71£2,692,905.751.001.66£1,878,161.43£1,853,836.02£1,432,841.650.990.88
Viridian£9,037,591.47£8,836,488.24£6,161,278.480.981.51£4,866,040.52£4,752,758.00£3,312,458.020.980.81

TABLE 3: COMPLIANCE





ASSOCIATION		NET RENTALOVER LAST 52 WEEKS ...OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ...

OUTCOME OF
STOCK
CONDITION
SURVEY




NRC>=105%
COLLECTED RENT
OVER GROSS
RENT >= 95%
COLLECTED
RENT OVER
GROSS RENT
>= 95%		NET
COLLECTED
RENT TEST
NCR >=
61.92% ADS
NET COLLECTED
RENT TEST
NCR >= 115%
ADS
A2PassPassPassFailPassCGTC
DerwentPassPassPassPassPassCGTC
HomePassPassPassPassPassCGTC
JephsonPassPassPassPassPassCGTC
KnightstonePassPassPassPassPassCGTC
ParadigmPassPassPassPassPassCGTC
Thames ValleyPassPassPassPassPassCGTC
ViridianPassPassPassPassPassCGTC

TABLE 4: ADDITIONAL FACILITY

PROVIDER NAMEDRAW-DOWNSOUTSTANDING BALANCE
ORIGINAL
AF PROVIDER		Barclays
Bank plc		£9,435,000.00£0.00

TABLE 5: LIABILITIES

OUTSTANDING
NOTE AMOUNT
PRINCIPAL (PER
£100)		TOTAL NOTE
AMOUNT
ISSUANCE TO
DATE
AS AT END OF THE QTR40.16089£192,270,000.00

In reference to the Fail by A2 Dominion in respect of the Collected Rent over the last 28 weeks, A2 Dominion have confirmed that this is a marginal fail which appears to be a function of how the weeks fell in the calendar year and the dates of the Direct Debit cycles. They have advised that they expect it to even out over the next few returns.

Your Housing (Arena) -HAF Loan Repaid 5th December 2017
Liverty Limited (Knightstone)- HAF Loan repaid 5th June 2018


