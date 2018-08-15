Housing Association Funding Plc - Quarterly Report
PR Newswire
London, August 15
QUARTERLY REPORT AS AT31/06/2018
TABLE 1: COLLATERAL
|ASSOCIATION
|NO OF
DWELLINGS
|LAST REPORT
NUMBER OF
DWELLINGS
|DIFFERENCE
NUMBER OF
DWELLINGS
|AVERAGE PER DWELLING
|GROSS ANNUAL RENT
|NET RENTAL
INCOME
|ANNUAL DEBT
SERVICE
|NET RENTAL
COVER
|WEEKLY
GROSS RENT
|VOIDS &
CREDIT
LOSSES
|ANNUAL PROVISION PER DWELLING FOR...
|MANAGEMENT
|MAINTENANCE
|SERVICE CHARGES
|A2
|283
|283
|0
|151.02
|314.12
|481.03
|758.63
|2,025.54
|£2,222,420.40
|£1,209,473.66
|£686,751.00
|1.76
|Derwent
|421
|421
|0
|88.59
|184.27
|423.00
|683.48
|439.79
|£1,939,408.64
|£1,210,854.57
|£913,523.00
|1.33
|Home
|559
|559
|0
|105.70
|219.87
|428.46
|771.82
|539.21
|£3,072,615.52
|£1,977,335.30
|£1,432,167.00
|1.38
|Jephson
|1,165
|1,165
|0
|103.28
|214.82
|423.00
|754.40
|152.73
|£6,256,526.81
|£4,456,669.55
|£3,076,087.00
|1.45
|Knightstone
|458
|458
|0
|104.67
|217.71
|399.20
|653.42
|145.90
|£2,492,776.00
|£1,844,142.82
|£1,322,967.00
|1.39
|Paradigm
|181
|181
|0
|127.14
|264.44
|423.00
|744.36
|109.19
|£1,196,605.28
|£917,685.67
|£501,691.00
|1.83
|Thames Valley
|515
|515
|0
|129.81
|270.00
|447.88
|748.49
|329.56
|£3,476,270.72
|£2,551,360.97
|£1,626,736.00
|1.57
|Viridian
|1,415
|1,415
|0
|122.87
|255.56
|448.14
|737.43
|704.82
|£9,040,520.84
|£6,003,986.73
|£4,092,419.00
|1.47
TABLE 2: COLLECTION
|OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ...
|OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ...
ASSOCIATION
GROSS RENT
COLLECTED RENT
NET COLLECTED
RENT
|(COLLECTED
RENT) /(GROSS
RENT)
(NCR) /(ADS)
GROSS RENT
COLLECTED
RENT
|NET
COLLECTED
RENT
|(COLLECTED
RENT) /(GROSS
RENT)
(NCR) /(ADS)
|A2
|£2,352,887.59
|£2,398,993.72
|£1,451,863.72
|1.02
|2.11
|£1,164,828.93
|£1,106,105.03
|£630,451.63
|0.95
|0.92
|Derwent
|£1,927,044.17
|£1,964,644.83
|£1,348,709.96
|1.02
|1.48
|£1,039,629.02
|£1,068,758.80
|£731,947.03
|1.03
|0.80
|Home
|£3,164,977.37
|£3,073,222.85
|£2,131,711.61
|0.97
|1.49
|£1,701,340.65
|£1,649,475.51
|£1,142,095.77
|0.97
|0.80
|Jephson
|£6,291,517.26
|£6,273,793.94
|£4,764,699.40
|1.00
|1.55
|£3,399,954.68
|£3,388,553.12
|£2,582,423.57
|1.00
|0.84
|Knightstone
|£2,491,560.50
|£2,472,440.22
|£1,923,993.76
|0.99
|1.45
|£1,341,558.92
|£1,321,089.02
|£1,025,525.90
|0.98
|0.78
|Paradigm
|£1,205,411.71
|£1,213,281.37
|£988,342.07
|1.01
|1.97
|£647,813.87
|£663,177.88
|£541,115.78
|1.02
|1.08
|Thames Valley
|£3,477,576.99
|£3,468,727.71
|£2,692,905.75
|1.00
|1.66
|£1,878,161.43
|£1,853,836.02
|£1,432,841.65
|0.99
|0.88
|Viridian
|£9,037,591.47
|£8,836,488.24
|£6,161,278.48
|0.98
|1.51
|£4,866,040.52
|£4,752,758.00
|£3,312,458.02
|0.98
|0.81
TABLE 3: COMPLIANCE
ASSOCIATION
|NET RENTAL
|OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ...
|OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ...
OUTCOME OF
STOCK
CONDITION
SURVEY
NRC>=105%
COLLECTED RENT
OVER GROSS
RENT >= 95%
COLLECTED
RENT OVER
GROSS RENT
>= 95%
|NET
COLLECTED
RENT TEST
NCR >=
61.92% ADS
|NET COLLECTED
RENT TEST
NCR >= 115%
ADS
|A2
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Fail
|Pass
|CGTC
|Derwent
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
|Home
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
|Jephson
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
|Knightstone
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
|Paradigm
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
|Thames Valley
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
|Viridian
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|CGTC
TABLE 4: ADDITIONAL FACILITY
|PROVIDER NAME
|DRAW-DOWNS
|OUTSTANDING BALANCE
|ORIGINAL
AF PROVIDER
|Barclays
Bank plc
|£9,435,000.00
|£0.00
TABLE 5: LIABILITIES
|OUTSTANDING
NOTE AMOUNT
PRINCIPAL (PER
£100)
|TOTAL NOTE
AMOUNT
ISSUANCE TO
DATE
|AS AT END OF THE QTR
|40.16089
|£192,270,000.00
In reference to the Fail by A2 Dominion in respect of the Collected Rent over the last 28 weeks, A2 Dominion have confirmed that this is a marginal fail which appears to be a function of how the weeks fell in the calendar year and the dates of the Direct Debit cycles. They have advised that they expect it to even out over the next few returns.
Your Housing (Arena) -HAF Loan Repaid 5th December 2017
Liverty Limited (Knightstone)- HAF Loan repaid 5th June 2018