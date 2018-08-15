Housing Association Funding Plc - Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT AS AT31/06/2018

TABLE 1: COLLATERAL

ASSOCIATION NO OF

DWELLINGS LAST REPORT

NUMBER OF

DWELLINGS DIFFERENCE

NUMBER OF

DWELLINGS AVERAGE PER DWELLING GROSS ANNUAL RENT NET RENTAL

INCOME ANNUAL DEBT

SERVICE NET RENTAL

COVER WEEKLY

GROSS RENT VOIDS &

CREDIT

LOSSES ANNUAL PROVISION PER DWELLING FOR... MANAGEMENT MAINTENANCE SERVICE CHARGES A2 283 283 0 151.02 314.12 481.03 758.63 2,025.54 £2,222,420.40 £1,209,473.66 £686,751.00 1.76 Derwent 421 421 0 88.59 184.27 423.00 683.48 439.79 £1,939,408.64 £1,210,854.57 £913,523.00 1.33 Home 559 559 0 105.70 219.87 428.46 771.82 539.21 £3,072,615.52 £1,977,335.30 £1,432,167.00 1.38 Jephson 1,165 1,165 0 103.28 214.82 423.00 754.40 152.73 £6,256,526.81 £4,456,669.55 £3,076,087.00 1.45 Knightstone 458 458 0 104.67 217.71 399.20 653.42 145.90 £2,492,776.00 £1,844,142.82 £1,322,967.00 1.39 Paradigm 181 181 0 127.14 264.44 423.00 744.36 109.19 £1,196,605.28 £917,685.67 £501,691.00 1.83 Thames Valley 515 515 0 129.81 270.00 447.88 748.49 329.56 £3,476,270.72 £2,551,360.97 £1,626,736.00 1.57 Viridian 1,415 1,415 0 122.87 255.56 448.14 737.43 704.82 £9,040,520.84 £6,003,986.73 £4,092,419.00 1.47

TABLE 2: COLLECTION

OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ... OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ...



ASSOCIATION



GROSS RENT



COLLECTED RENT

NET COLLECTED

RENT (COLLECTED

RENT) /(GROSS

RENT)



(NCR) /(ADS)



GROSS RENT

COLLECTED

RENT NET

COLLECTED

RENT (COLLECTED

RENT) /(GROSS

RENT)



(NCR) /(ADS) A2 £2,352,887.59 £2,398,993.72 £1,451,863.72 1.02 2.11 £1,164,828.93 £1,106,105.03 £630,451.63 0.95 0.92 Derwent £1,927,044.17 £1,964,644.83 £1,348,709.96 1.02 1.48 £1,039,629.02 £1,068,758.80 £731,947.03 1.03 0.80 Home £3,164,977.37 £3,073,222.85 £2,131,711.61 0.97 1.49 £1,701,340.65 £1,649,475.51 £1,142,095.77 0.97 0.80 Jephson £6,291,517.26 £6,273,793.94 £4,764,699.40 1.00 1.55 £3,399,954.68 £3,388,553.12 £2,582,423.57 1.00 0.84 Knightstone £2,491,560.50 £2,472,440.22 £1,923,993.76 0.99 1.45 £1,341,558.92 £1,321,089.02 £1,025,525.90 0.98 0.78 Paradigm £1,205,411.71 £1,213,281.37 £988,342.07 1.01 1.97 £647,813.87 £663,177.88 £541,115.78 1.02 1.08 Thames Valley £3,477,576.99 £3,468,727.71 £2,692,905.75 1.00 1.66 £1,878,161.43 £1,853,836.02 £1,432,841.65 0.99 0.88 Viridian £9,037,591.47 £8,836,488.24 £6,161,278.48 0.98 1.51 £4,866,040.52 £4,752,758.00 £3,312,458.02 0.98 0.81

TABLE 3: COMPLIANCE









ASSOCIATION NET RENTAL OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ... OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ...



OUTCOME OF

STOCK

CONDITION

SURVEY







NRC>=105%

COLLECTED RENT

OVER GROSS

RENT >= 95%

COLLECTED

RENT OVER

GROSS RENT

>= 95% NET

COLLECTED

RENT TEST

NCR >=

61.92% ADS NET COLLECTED

RENT TEST

NCR >= 115%

ADS A2 Pass Pass Pass Fail Pass CGTC Derwent Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Home Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Jephson Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Knightstone Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Paradigm Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Thames Valley Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Viridian Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC

TABLE 4: ADDITIONAL FACILITY

PROVIDER NAME DRAW-DOWNS OUTSTANDING BALANCE ORIGINAL

AF PROVIDER Barclays

Bank plc £9,435,000.00 £0.00

TABLE 5: LIABILITIES

OUTSTANDING

NOTE AMOUNT

PRINCIPAL (PER

£100) TOTAL NOTE

AMOUNT

ISSUANCE TO

DATE AS AT END OF THE QTR 40.16089 £192,270,000.00

In reference to the Fail by A2 Dominion in respect of the Collected Rent over the last 28 weeks, A2 Dominion have confirmed that this is a marginal fail which appears to be a function of how the weeks fell in the calendar year and the dates of the Direct Debit cycles. They have advised that they expect it to even out over the next few returns.

Your Housing (Arena) -HAF Loan Repaid 5th December 2017

Liverty Limited (Knightstone)- HAF Loan repaid 5th June 2018