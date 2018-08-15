Marijuana News TodayIn what is probably the most exciting edition of "Marijuana News Today," we have Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) up by as much as 30% after a massive investment from Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).The alcohol company Constellation Brands is putting another $3.8 billion into Canopy Growth after the two companies already joined together in a venture to produce cannabis-infused beverages."Over the past year, we've come to better understand the cannabis market, the tremendous growth opportunity it presents, and Canopy's market-leading capabilities in this space," said Constellation CEO Rob Sands. (Source:.

