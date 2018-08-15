

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In a continuation of the implementation of existing UN and U.S. sanctions on North Korea, the Treasury Department on Wednesday announced actions against Chinese and Russian companies involved in facilitating illicit shipments on behalf of the reclusive communist nation.



The Treasury said it has designated China-based Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co., Ltd. and its Singapore-based affiliate SINSMS Pte. Ltd. as well as Russia-based Profinet Pte Ltd. and its Director General Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov.



'Treasury will continue to implement existing sanctions on North Korea, and will take action to block and designate companies, ports, and vessels that facilitate illicit shipments and provide revenue streams to the DPRK,' said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



Mnuchin declared all facets of the shipping industry have a responsibility to abide by the sanctions or expose themselves to serious risks.



'Consequences for violating these sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea,' the Treasury Secretary added.



Sun Moon Star and SINSMS are accused of working together to facilitate illicit shipments to North Korea using falsified shipping documents, including exports of alcohol, tobacco, and cigarette-related products.



The Treasury said the illicit cigarette trade in North Korea reportedly has netted over $1 billion per year for leader Kim Jong Un's regime.



Meanwhile, Profinet allegedly provided port services on at least six separate occasions to North Korean-flagged vessels, including two sanctioned vessels that have carried thousands of metric tons of refined oil products.



Kolchanov was personally involved in North Korea-related deals and interacted directly with North Korean representatives in Russia, the Treasury claimed.



