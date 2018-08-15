Dorsey & Whitney LLP: 123 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2019 and 2019 Lawyers of the Year (Woodward White, Inc.)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 123 lawyers in all 14 of the Firm's U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America ® 2019 (Woodward White, Inc.). In addition, six lawyers from the Firm's Anchorage, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City offices have been named Best Lawyers® 2019 Lawyers of the Year.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers named as 2019 Lawyers of the Year and 2019 Best Lawyers, the specialties in which they are named, the first year they were listed as a Best Lawyer and their office location.

Best Lawyers 2019 Lawyers of the Year:

Joan M. Travostino

Anchorage-Municipal Law

Anchorage-Municipal Law Robert C. Bundy

Anchorage-Criminal Defense: General Practice

Anchorage-Criminal Defense: General Practice Claire H. Topp

Minneapolis-Nonprofit/Charities Law

Minneapolis-Nonprofit/Charities Law L. Joseph Genereux

Minneapolis-Banking and Finance Law

Minneapolis-Banking and Finance Law Paul W. Heiring

Minneapolis-Litigation-ERISA

Minneapolis-Litigation-ERISA Nolan S. Taylor

Salt Lake City-Securities/Capital Markets Law

The Best Lawyers in America 2019:

ANCHORAGE, AK

Robert C. Bundy (2005)

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Commercial Litigation

Criminal Defense: General Practice

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Litigation-Antitrust

Litigation-Environmental

Louisiana W. Cutler (2007)

Employment Law-Management

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation-Labor and Employment

Municipal Law

Michael R. Mills (2003)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Joan M. Travostino (2007)

Corporate Law

Land Use and Zoning Law

Municipal Law

Real Estate Law

COSTA MESA, CA

Juan C. Basombrio (2007)

Litigation-Antitrust

Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007)

Employment Law-Management

Labor Law-Management

Dennis Wong (2011)

Banking & Finance Law

DALLAS, TX

G. Michael Gruber (2011)

Commercial Litigation

Robert B. Hale (2008)

Corporate Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Jay J. Madrid (2003)

Commercial Litigation

International Arbitration-Commercial

Mediation

Larry A. Makel (2007)

Equipment Finance Law

DENVER, CO

Betty Carter Arkell (2006)

Corporate Law

Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Venture Capital Law

Whitney A. Holmes (2006)

Corporate Law

Lee F. Johnston (2012)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Lee R. Osman (2007)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Patent Law

Technology Law

Lisa A. Osman (2016)

Trademark Law

Kenneth G. Sam (2013)

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Greg Tamkin (2017)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Paul G. Thompson (2014)

Corporate Law

Tucker K. Trautman (1989)

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Commercial Litigation

Litigation-Antitrust

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Litigation-Securities

DES MOINES, IA

David L. Claypool (2003)

Public Finance Law

John Danos (2019)

Economic Development Law

Public Finance Law

David D. Grossklaus (2005)

Public Finance Law

Robert E. Josten (2003)

Public Finance Law

Cristina Kuhn (2013)

Public Finance Law

Edwin N. McIntosh (2007)

Health Care Law

William Miller (2016)

Commercial Litigation

Litigation-Labor & Employment

Alissa Smith (2015)

Health Care Law

David A. Tank (2007)

Commercial Litigation

FARGO, ND

Sarah Andrews Herman (1995)

Employment Law-Management

Labor Law-Management

Litigation-Labor & Employment

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Jonathan B. Abram (2007)

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Michael J. Ahern (2010)

Administrative/Regulatory Law

Government Relations Practice

Timothy B. Arends (2013)

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Jeffrey Bauer (2018)

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

William J. Berens (1993)

Litigation-Trusts & Estates

Trusts & Estates

Rebecca Bernhard (2019)

Employment Law-Management

B. Andrew Brown (2007)

Litigation-Environmental

Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010)

Copyright Law

Trademark Law

Robert E. Cattanach (2008)

Litigation-Environmental

Dan Colton (2018)

Mining Law

Ken Cutler (2006)

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Ross D'Emanuele (2017)

Health Care Law

Skip Durocher (2013)

Commercial Litigation

Native American Law

L. Joseph Genereux (2007)

Banking & Finance Law

Laura K. Graf (2018)

Real Estate Law

LB Guthrie (2006)

Real Estate Law

Mark E. Hamel (1995)

Real Estate Law

Timothy S. Hearn (2009)

Corporate Compliance Law

Corporate Governance Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Paul W. Heiring (2016)

Litigation-ERISA

Stuart Hemphill (2016)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Nathan E. Honson (2013)

Tax Law

J David Jackson (2016)

Commercial-Litigation

Mark R. Kaster (2010)

Administrative/Regulatory Law

Thomas O. Kelly III (2019)

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Jocelyn Knoll (2016)

Construction Law

Litigation-Construction

Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008)

Litigation-Trusts & Estates

Trusts & Estates

Peter M. Lancaster (2011)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Thaddeus R. Lightfoot (2007)

Environmental Law

Litigation-Environmental

Jay R. Lindgren (2006)

Land Use & Zoning Law

Public Finance Law

Michael A. Lindsay (2008)

Litigation-Antitrust

Stephen P. Lucke (2010)

Commercial Litigation

Litigation-ERISA

Edward B. Magarian (2011)

Litigation-Antitrust

Saiko Y. McIvor (2010)

Immigration Law

David Meyer (2018)

Real Estate Law

Ryan E. Mick (2018)

Employment Law-Management

Litigation-Labor & Employment

Marcus A. Mollison (2019)

Real Estate Law

Peter Nelson (2017)

Banking & Finance Law

Steven C. Nelson (2013)

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Barry Newman (2018)

Trusts & Estates

Robert J. Olson (2013)

Construction Law

Real Estate Law

Neal N. Peterson (2017)

Health Care Law

Michael J. Radmer (2007)

Mutual Funds Law

Melissa Raphan (2009)

Employment Law-Management

Litigation-Labor & Employment

Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006)

Corporate Compliance Law

Corporate Governance Law

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Eric A. Ruzicka (2016)

Construction Law

Litigation-Construction

William Stoeri (2019)

Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants

Mary J. Streitz (2012)

Native American Law

Tax Law

Jay L. Swanson (2007)

Corporate Compliance Law

Corporate Governance Law

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Thomas W. Tinkham (1989)

Commercial Litigation

Claire H. Topp (2019)

Nonprofit/Charities Law

Bryn R. Vaaler (2013)

Corporate Law

Thomas D. Vander Molen (2008)

NonProfit/Charities Law

Public Finance Law

Steven J. Wells (2012)

Commercial Litigation

Franchise Law

RJ Zayed (2015)

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Litigation-Intellectual Property

MISSOULA, MT

Jack Manning (1999)

Corporate Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

NEW YORK, NY

Nick Akerman (2019)

Privacy and Data Security Law

Joshua Colangelo-Bryan (2019)

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Sandra Edelman (2007)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Bruce R. Ewing (2005)

Trademark Law

Jonathan M. Herman (2012)

Commercial Litigation

Litigation-Trusts & Estates

Richard H. Silberberg (2007)

Arbitration

Mediation

David C. Singer (2010)

Arbitration

Employment Law-Individuals Employment Law-Management Litigation-Labor & Employment

PALO ALTO, CA

Robert A. Franklin (2019)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Stephen T. O'Neill (2018)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Alan W. Bell (2010)

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Bryon J. Benevento (2006)

Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants

Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Brett L. Foster (2013)

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Patent

Trademark Law

L. Grant Foster (2013)

Copyright Law

Patent Law

Trademark Law

Peggy Hunt (2008)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Annette W. Jarvis (2005)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation-Bankruptcy

Bradley B. Jensen (2014)

Patent Law

Trademark Law

Milo Steven Marsden (2010)

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Commercial Litigation

Litigation-Securities

David Marx (2014)

Corporate Law

Mark A. Miller (2015)

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Patent Law

Trademark Law

William B. Prince (2006)

Natural Resources Law

Oil & Gas Law

Nolan S. Taylor (2006)

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Venture Capital Law

Michael F. Thomson (2011)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation-Bankruptcy

Steven T. Waterman (2006)

Litigation-Bankruptcy

Randon W. Wilson (2006)

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

SEATTLE, WA

Christopher J. Barry (2009)

Corporate Law

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Terrence I. Danysh (2011)

Land Use & Zoning Law

Elizabeth J. Deckman (2013)

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michael W. Droke (2007)

Employment Law-Management

Labor Law-Management

Peter S. Ehrlichman (2007)

Commercial Litigation

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Labor & Employment

Litigation-Real Estate

Litigation-Securities

Kimton N. Eng (2011)

Patent Law

Joseph M. Gaffney (1995)

Trusts & Estates

Aaron Goldstein (2018)

Employment Law-Management

John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012)

Tax Law

Walter Impert (2018)

Trusts & Estates

J. Michael Keyes (2013)

Commercial Litigation

Copyright Law

Litigation-Intellectual Property

Litigation-Patent

Patent Law

Trademark Law

Marianne O'Bara (2007)

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

WASHINGTON, DC

Thomas O. Gorman (2010)

Litigation-Securities

Securities Regulation

WILMINGTON, DE

Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor

Rights/Insolvency and

Reorganization Law

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers has received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

The lawyers listed in Best Lawyers do not decide in which legal specialties they are listed. They are included in specialties as a result of the votes they receive from their peers. The specialties listed are based on information from a variety of sources. For more information, visit the Best Lawyers website.

