Dorsey & Whitney LLP: 123 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2019 and 2019 Lawyers of the Year (Woodward White, Inc.)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 123 lawyers in all 14 of the Firm's U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2019 (Woodward White, Inc.). In addition, six lawyers from the Firm's Anchorage, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City offices have been named Best Lawyers® 2019 Lawyers of the Year.
Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers named as 2019 Lawyers of the Year and 2019 Best Lawyers, the specialties in which they are named, the first year they were listed as a Best Lawyer and their office location.
Best Lawyers 2019 Lawyers of the Year:
- Joan M. Travostino
Anchorage-Municipal Law
- Robert C. Bundy
Anchorage-Criminal Defense: General Practice
- Claire H. Topp
Minneapolis-Nonprofit/Charities Law
- L. Joseph Genereux
Minneapolis-Banking and Finance Law
- Paul W. Heiring
Minneapolis-Litigation-ERISA
- Nolan S. Taylor
Salt Lake City-Securities/Capital Markets Law
The Best Lawyers in America 2019:
ANCHORAGE, AK
- Robert C. Bundy (2005)
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Commercial Litigation
Criminal Defense: General Practice
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation-Antitrust
Litigation-Environmental
- Louisiana W. Cutler (2007)
Employment Law-Management
Land Use and Zoning Law
Litigation-Labor and Employment
Municipal Law
- Michael R. Mills (2003)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Joan M. Travostino (2007)
Corporate Law
Land Use and Zoning Law
Municipal Law
Real Estate Law
COSTA MESA, CA
- Juan C. Basombrio (2007)
Litigation-Antitrust
- Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007)
Employment Law-Management
Labor Law-Management
- Dennis Wong (2011)
Banking & Finance Law
DALLAS, TX
- G. Michael Gruber (2011)
Commercial Litigation
- Robert B. Hale (2008)
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Jay J. Madrid (2003)
Commercial Litigation
International Arbitration-Commercial
Mediation
- Larry A. Makel (2007)
Equipment Finance Law
DENVER, CO
- Betty Carter Arkell (2006)
Corporate Law
Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
Venture Capital Law
- Whitney A. Holmes (2006)
Corporate Law
- Lee F. Johnston (2012)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
- Lee R. Osman (2007)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
Patent Law
Technology Law
- Lisa A. Osman (2016)
Trademark Law
- Kenneth G. Sam (2013)
Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Greg Tamkin (2017)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
- Paul G. Thompson (2014)
Corporate Law
- Tucker K. Trautman (1989)
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Commercial Litigation
Litigation-Antitrust
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
Litigation-Securities
DES MOINES, IA
- David L. Claypool (2003)
Public Finance Law
- John Danos (2019)
Economic Development Law
Public Finance Law
- David D. Grossklaus (2005)
Public Finance Law
- Robert E. Josten (2003)
Public Finance Law
- Cristina Kuhn (2013)
Public Finance Law
- Edwin N. McIntosh (2007)
Health Care Law
- William Miller (2016)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation-Labor & Employment
- Alissa Smith (2015)
Health Care Law
- David A. Tank (2007)
Commercial Litigation
FARGO, ND
- Sarah Andrews Herman (1995)
Employment Law-Management
Labor Law-Management
Litigation-Labor & Employment
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
- Jonathan B. Abram (2007)
Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Michael J. Ahern (2010)
Administrative/Regulatory Law
Government Relations Practice
- Timothy B. Arends (2013)
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Jeffrey Bauer (2018)
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- William J. Berens (1993)
Litigation-Trusts & Estates
Trusts & Estates
- Rebecca Bernhard (2019)
Employment Law-Management
- B. Andrew Brown (2007)
Litigation-Environmental
- Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010)
Copyright Law
Trademark Law
- Robert E. Cattanach (2008)
Litigation-Environmental
- Dan Colton (2018)
Mining Law
- Ken Cutler (2006)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Ross D'Emanuele (2017)
Health Care Law
- Skip Durocher (2013)
Commercial Litigation
Native American Law
- L. Joseph Genereux (2007)
Banking & Finance Law
- Laura K. Graf (2018)
Real Estate Law
- LB Guthrie (2006)
Real Estate Law
- Mark E. Hamel (1995)
Real Estate Law
- Timothy S. Hearn (2009)
Corporate Compliance Law
Corporate Governance Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Paul W. Heiring (2016)
Litigation-ERISA
- Stuart Hemphill (2016)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
- Nathan E. Honson (2013)
Tax Law
- J David Jackson (2016)
Commercial-Litigation
- Mark R. Kaster (2010)
Administrative/Regulatory Law
- Thomas O. Kelly III (2019)
Banking and Finance Law
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Jocelyn Knoll (2016)
Construction Law
Litigation-Construction
- Bridget A. Logstrom
Koci (2008)
Litigation-Trusts & Estates
Trusts & Estates
- Peter M. Lancaster (2011)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
- Thaddeus R. Lightfoot (2007)
Environmental Law
Litigation-Environmental
- Jay R. Lindgren (2006)
Land Use & Zoning Law
Public Finance Law
- Michael A. Lindsay (2008)
Litigation-Antitrust
- Stephen P. Lucke (2010)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation-ERISA
- Edward B. Magarian (2011)
Litigation-Antitrust
- Saiko Y. McIvor (2010)
Immigration Law
- David Meyer (2018)
Real Estate Law
- Ryan E. Mick (2018)
Employment Law-Management
Litigation-Labor & Employment
- Marcus A. Mollison (2019)
Real Estate Law
- Peter Nelson (2017)
Banking & Finance Law
- Steven C. Nelson (2013)
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Barry Newman (2018)
Trusts & Estates
- Robert J. Olson (2013)
Construction Law
Real Estate Law
- Neal N. Peterson (2017)
Health Care Law
- Michael J. Radmer (2007)
Mutual Funds Law
- Melissa Raphan (2009)
Employment Law-Management
Litigation-Labor & Employment
- Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006)
Corporate Compliance Law
Corporate Governance Law
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Eric A. Ruzicka (2016)
Construction Law
Litigation-Construction
- William Stoeri (2019)
Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants
- Mary J. Streitz (2012)
Native American Law
Tax Law
- Jay L. Swanson (2007)
Corporate Compliance Law
Corporate Governance Law
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Thomas W. Tinkham (1989)
Commercial Litigation
- Claire H. Topp (2019)
Nonprofit/Charities Law
- Bryn R. Vaaler (2013)
Corporate Law
- Thomas D. Vander Molen (2008)
NonProfit/Charities Law
Public Finance Law
- Steven J. Wells (2012)
Commercial Litigation
Franchise Law
- RJ Zayed (2015)
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation-Intellectual Property
MISSOULA, MT
- Jack Manning (1999)
Corporate Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
NEW YORK, NY
- Nick Akerman (2019)
Privacy and Data Security Law
- Joshua Colangelo-Bryan (2019)
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Sandra Edelman (2007)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
- Bruce R. Ewing (2005)
Trademark Law
- Jonathan M. Herman (2012)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation-Trusts & Estates
- Richard H. Silberberg (2007)
Arbitration
Mediation
- David C. Singer (2010)
Arbitration
Employment Law-Individuals Employment Law-Management Litigation-Labor & Employment
PALO ALTO, CA
- Robert A. Franklin (2019)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Stephen T. O'Neill (2018)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
- Alan W. Bell (2010)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Bryon J. Benevento (2006)
Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
- Brett L. Foster (2013)
Litigation - Intellectual Property
Litigation - Patent
Trademark Law
- L. Grant Foster (2013)
Copyright Law
Patent Law
Trademark Law
- Peggy Hunt (2008)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Annette W. Jarvis (2005)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation-Bankruptcy
- Bradley B. Jensen (2014)
Patent Law
Trademark Law
- Milo Steven Marsden (2010)
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Commercial Litigation
Litigation-Securities
- David Marx (2014)
Corporate Law
- Mark A. Miller (2015)
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Patent Law
Trademark Law
- William B. Prince (2006)
Natural Resources Law
Oil & Gas Law
- Nolan S. Taylor (2006)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
Venture Capital Law
- Michael F. Thomson (2011)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation-Bankruptcy
- Steven T. Waterman (2006)
Litigation-Bankruptcy
- Randon W. Wilson (2006)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
SEATTLE, WA
- Christopher J. Barry (2009)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Terrence I. Danysh (2011)
Land Use & Zoning Law
- Elizabeth J. Deckman (2013)
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Michael W. Droke (2007)
Employment Law-Management
Labor Law-Management
- Peter S. Ehrlichman (2007)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Labor & Employment
Litigation-Real Estate
Litigation-Securities
- Kimton N. Eng (2011)
Patent Law
- Joseph M. Gaffney (1995)
Trusts & Estates
- Aaron Goldstein (2018)
Employment Law-Management
- John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012)
Tax Law
- Walter Impert (2018)
Trusts & Estates
- J. Michael Keyes (2013)
Commercial Litigation
Copyright Law
Litigation-Intellectual Property
Litigation-Patent
Patent Law
Trademark Law
- Marianne O'Bara (2007)
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
WASHINGTON, DC
- Thomas O. Gorman (2010)
Litigation-Securities
Securities Regulation
WILMINGTON, DE
- Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor
Rights/Insolvency and
Reorganization Law
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers has received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
The lawyers listed in Best Lawyers do not decide in which legal specialties they are listed. They are included in specialties as a result of the votes they receive from their peers. The specialties listed are based on information from a variety of sources. For more information, visit the Best Lawyers website.
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jeri Longtin-Kloss
612.492.5315
longtin.kloss.jeri@dorsey.com
SOURCE: Dorsey & Whitney LLP