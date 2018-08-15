Dorsey & Whitney LLP: 123 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2019 and 2019 Lawyers of the Year (Woodward White, Inc.)

sprite-preloader
MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 123 lawyers in all 14 of the Firm's U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2019 (Woodward White, Inc.). In addition, six lawyers from the Firm's Anchorage, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City offices have been named Best Lawyers® 2019 Lawyers of the Year.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers named as 2019 Lawyers of the Year and 2019 Best Lawyers, the specialties in which they are named, the first year they were listed as a Best Lawyer and their office location.

Best Lawyers 2019 Lawyers of the Year:

  • Joan M. Travostino
    Anchorage-Municipal Law
  • Robert C. Bundy
    Anchorage-Criminal Defense: General Practice
  • Claire H. Topp
    Minneapolis-Nonprofit/Charities Law
  • L. Joseph Genereux
    Minneapolis-Banking and Finance Law
  • Paul W. Heiring
    Minneapolis-Litigation-ERISA
  • Nolan S. Taylor
    Salt Lake City-Securities/Capital Markets Law

The Best Lawyers in America 2019:

ANCHORAGE, AK

  • Robert C. Bundy (2005)
    Bet-the-Company Litigation
    Commercial Litigation
    Criminal Defense: General Practice
    Criminal Defense: White-Collar
    Litigation-Antitrust
    Litigation-Environmental
  • Louisiana W. Cutler (2007)
    Employment Law-Management
    Land Use and Zoning Law
    Litigation-Labor and Employment
    Municipal Law
  • Michael R. Mills (2003)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Joan M. Travostino (2007)
    Corporate Law
    Land Use and Zoning Law
    Municipal Law
    Real Estate Law

COSTA MESA, CA

  • Juan C. Basombrio (2007)
    Litigation-Antitrust
  • Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007)
    Employment Law-Management
    Labor Law-Management
  • Dennis Wong (2011)
    Banking & Finance Law

DALLAS, TX

  • G. Michael Gruber (2011)
    Commercial Litigation
  • Robert B. Hale (2008)
    Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Jay J. Madrid (2003)
    Commercial Litigation
    International Arbitration-Commercial
    Mediation
  • Larry A. Makel (2007)
    Equipment Finance Law

DENVER, CO

  • Betty Carter Arkell (2006)
    Corporate Law
    Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
    Venture Capital Law
  • Whitney A. Holmes (2006)
    Corporate Law
  • Lee F. Johnston (2012)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
  • Lee R. Osman (2007)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
    Patent Law
    Technology Law
  • Lisa A. Osman (2016)
    Trademark Law
  • Kenneth G. Sam (2013)
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Greg Tamkin (2017)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
  • Paul G. Thompson (2014)
    Corporate Law
  • Tucker K. Trautman (1989)
    Bet-the-Company Litigation
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation-Antitrust
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
    Litigation-Securities

DES MOINES, IA

  • David L. Claypool (2003)
    Public Finance Law
  • John Danos (2019)
    Economic Development Law
    Public Finance Law
  • David D. Grossklaus (2005)
    Public Finance Law
  • Robert E. Josten (2003)
    Public Finance Law
  • Cristina Kuhn (2013)
    Public Finance Law
  • Edwin N. McIntosh (2007)
    Health Care Law
  • William Miller (2016)
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation-Labor & Employment
  • Alissa Smith (2015)
    Health Care Law
  • David A. Tank (2007)
    Commercial Litigation

FARGO, ND

  • Sarah Andrews Herman (1995)
    Employment Law-Management
    Labor Law-Management
    Litigation-Labor & Employment

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

  • Jonathan B. Abram (2007)
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Michael J. Ahern (2010)
    Administrative/Regulatory Law
    Government Relations Practice
  • Timothy B. Arends (2013)
    Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Jeffrey Bauer (2018)
    Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • William J. Berens (1993)
    Litigation-Trusts & Estates
    Trusts & Estates
  • Rebecca Bernhard (2019)
    Employment Law-Management
  • B. Andrew Brown (2007)
    Litigation-Environmental
  • Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010)
    Copyright Law
    Trademark Law
  • Robert E. Cattanach (2008)
    Litigation-Environmental
  • Dan Colton (2018)
    Mining Law
  • Ken Cutler (2006)
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Ross D'Emanuele (2017)
    Health Care Law
  • Skip Durocher (2013)
    Commercial Litigation
    Native American Law
  • L. Joseph Genereux (2007)
    Banking & Finance Law
  • Laura K. Graf (2018)
    Real Estate Law
  • LB Guthrie (2006)
    Real Estate Law
  • Mark E. Hamel (1995)
    Real Estate Law
  • Timothy S. Hearn (2009)
    Corporate Compliance Law
    Corporate Governance Law
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Paul W. Heiring (2016)
    Litigation-ERISA
  • Stuart Hemphill (2016)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
  • Nathan E. Honson (2013)
    Tax Law
  • J David Jackson (2016)
    Commercial-Litigation
  • Mark R. Kaster (2010)
    Administrative/Regulatory Law
  • Thomas O. Kelly III (2019)
    Banking and Finance Law
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Jocelyn Knoll (2016)
    Construction Law
    Litigation-Construction
  • Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008)
    Litigation-Trusts & Estates
    Trusts & Estates
  • Peter M. Lancaster (2011)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
  • Thaddeus R. Lightfoot (2007)
    Environmental Law
    Litigation-Environmental
  • Jay R. Lindgren (2006)
    Land Use & Zoning Law
    Public Finance Law
  • Michael A. Lindsay (2008)
    Litigation-Antitrust
  • Stephen P. Lucke (2010)
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation-ERISA
  • Edward B. Magarian (2011)
    Litigation-Antitrust
  • Saiko Y. McIvor (2010)
    Immigration Law
  • David Meyer (2018)
    Real Estate Law
  • Ryan E. Mick (2018)
    Employment Law-Management
    Litigation-Labor & Employment
  • Marcus A. Mollison (2019)
    Real Estate Law
  • Peter Nelson (2017)
    Banking & Finance Law
  • Steven C. Nelson (2013)
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Barry Newman (2018)
    Trusts & Estates
  • Robert J. Olson (2013)
    Construction Law
    Real Estate Law
  • Neal N. Peterson (2017)
    Health Care Law
  • Michael J. Radmer (2007)
    Mutual Funds Law
  • Melissa Raphan (2009)
    Employment Law-Management
    Litigation-Labor & Employment
  • Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006)
    Corporate Compliance Law
    Corporate Governance Law
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Eric A. Ruzicka (2016)
    Construction Law
    Litigation-Construction
  • William Stoeri (2019)
    Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants
  • Mary J. Streitz (2012)
    Native American Law
    Tax Law
  • Jay L. Swanson (2007)
    Corporate Compliance Law
    Corporate Governance Law
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Thomas W. Tinkham (1989)
    Commercial Litigation
  • Claire H. Topp (2019)
    Nonprofit/Charities Law
  • Bryn R. Vaaler (2013)
    Corporate Law
  • Thomas D. Vander Molen (2008)
    NonProfit/Charities Law
    Public Finance Law
  • Steven J. Wells (2012)
    Commercial Litigation
    Franchise Law
  • RJ Zayed (2015)
    Criminal Defense: White-Collar
    Litigation-Intellectual Property

MISSOULA, MT

  • Jack Manning (1999)
    Corporate Law
    Securities/Capital Markets Law

NEW YORK, NY

  • Nick Akerman (2019)
    Privacy and Data Security Law
  • Joshua Colangelo-Bryan (2019)
    Criminal Defense: White-Collar
  • Sandra Edelman (2007)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
  • Bruce R. Ewing (2005)
    Trademark Law
  • Jonathan M. Herman (2012)
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation-Trusts & Estates
  • Richard H. Silberberg (2007)
    Arbitration
    Mediation
  • David C. Singer (2010)
    Arbitration
    Employment Law-Individuals Employment Law-Management Litigation-Labor & Employment

PALO ALTO, CA

  • Robert A. Franklin (2019)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Stephen T. O'Neill (2018)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

  • Alan W. Bell (2010)
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Bryon J. Benevento (2006)
    Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
    Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
  • Brett L. Foster (2013)
    Litigation - Intellectual Property
    Litigation - Patent
    Trademark Law
  • L. Grant Foster (2013)
    Copyright Law
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • Peggy Hunt (2008)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Annette W. Jarvis (2005)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
    Litigation-Bankruptcy
  • Bradley B. Jensen (2014)
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • Milo Steven Marsden (2010)
    Bet-the-Company Litigation
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation-Securities
  • David Marx (2014)
    Corporate Law
  • Mark A. Miller (2015)
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • William B. Prince (2006)
    Natural Resources Law
    Oil & Gas Law
  • Nolan S. Taylor (2006)
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
    Venture Capital Law
  • Michael F. Thomson (2011)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
    Litigation-Bankruptcy
  • Steven T. Waterman (2006)
    Litigation-Bankruptcy
  • Randon W. Wilson (2006)
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law

SEATTLE, WA

  • Christopher J. Barry (2009)
    Corporate Law
    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Terrence I. Danysh (2011)
    Land Use & Zoning Law
  • Elizabeth J. Deckman (2013)
    Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Michael W. Droke (2007)
    Employment Law-Management
    Labor Law-Management
  • Peter S. Ehrlichman (2007)
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Labor & Employment
    Litigation-Real Estate
    Litigation-Securities
  • Kimton N. Eng (2011)
    Patent Law
  • Joseph M. Gaffney (1995)
    Trusts & Estates
  • Aaron Goldstein (2018)
    Employment Law-Management
  • John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012)
    Tax Law
  • Walter Impert (2018)
    Trusts & Estates
  • J. Michael Keyes (2013)
    Commercial Litigation
    Copyright Law
    Litigation-Intellectual Property
    Litigation-Patent
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • Marianne O'Bara (2007)
    Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

WASHINGTON, DC

  • Thomas O. Gorman (2010)
    Litigation-Securities
    Securities Regulation

WILMINGTON, DE

  • Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor
    Rights/Insolvency and
    Reorganization Law

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers has received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

The lawyers listed in Best Lawyers do not decide in which legal specialties they are listed. They are included in specialties as a result of the votes they receive from their peers. The specialties listed are based on information from a variety of sources. For more information, visit the Best Lawyers website.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeri Longtin-Kloss
612.492.5315
longtin.kloss.jeri@dorsey.com

SOURCE: Dorsey & Whitney LLP


