

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Quinnipiac University National Poll showing Democrats with a notable lead over Republicans on a generic ballot suggests President Donald Trump may hurt the GOP's chances of maintaining control of the House in the midterm elections.



Fifty-one percent of voters said they would support the Democratic candidate in their district if the election was held today, while 42 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate.



The nine-point lead for Democrats is slightly narrower than the 51 percent to 39 percent lead the party held in a survey conducted last month.



'A 51 - 42 percent numerical storm cloud looms over the GOP as the Midterm Elections approach,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



He added, 'The 9-point differential, if it holds up, could add up to a lot of seats, maybe enough for the Democrats to snatch the House from the Republicans.'



The lead for Democrats comes as 52 percent of voters said Trump's presidency has made them think less favorably of the Republican Party.



Just 16 percent said Trump's presidency has made them think more favorably of the Republican Party, while 30 percent said his presidency has not had an impact on their view of the GOP.



The poll also found that 51 percent of voters think the next Congress should do more to check Trump compared to 43 percent that said the next Congress should do more to help the president.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,175 voters was conducted August 9th through 13th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



