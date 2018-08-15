Technavio analysts forecast the global rail logistics market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing use of cloud technology in rail logistics is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global rail logistics market 2018-2022. Cloud computing is one of the emerging technologies in railways, which is used for the deployment of information and communication technology. It provides services through the Internet.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global rail logistics market is the increased demand for rail logistics due to the rising trade:

Global rail logistics market: Increased demand for rail logistics due to the rising trade

The increased efficiency of rail transport over road, less traffic congestion compared with highways, and growth of intermodal transportation are the key factors driving the global trade through rail. Rail freight transportation is 4.5 to 6 times more fuel efficient when compared with road transportation.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics, "Global trade not only benefits a company but also enhances the economy of a country as these businesses rely on rail transportation to deliver goods and services to customers. Rail freight operators are investing in redesigning freight cars to provide better efficiency to increase the capacity to accommodate an increased volume of goods in a single trip."

Global rail logistics market: Segmentation analysis

The global rail logistics market research report provides market segmentation by product (intermodal, tank wagons, and freight cars) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 58% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas will post the fastest growth during the forecast period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005653/en/

