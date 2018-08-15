The global vision processing unit market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005661/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vision processing unit market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of AI and deep learning. AI permits computers to perform functions such as learning, reasoning, and problem-solving that generally require human intelligence. AI collects, analyzes, and stores large volumes of real-time data.

This market research report on the global vision processing unit market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rapid adoption of drones as one of the key emerging trends in the global vision processing unit market:

Global vision processing unit market: Rapid adoption of drones

Drones or UAVs are unmanned aircraft, which can be navigated autonomously or by using handheld remotes or global positioning system (GPS) remotes. Drones are widely used for surveillance and rescue, emergency response, high-altitude imaging, forest fire monitoring, flood mapping, humanitarian aid, product delivery, oil spill monitoring, Internet connectivity, and photography.

"Drones are equipped with cameras and sonar sensors that are plugged into the VPU. Thus, drones can map and understand the environment. Therefore, drones are also used for environmental monitoring and mapping, soil moisture imaging, hyperspectral imaging, and aerosol source determination," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global vision processing unit market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global vision processing unit market by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 83% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with close to 39% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region will project the highest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005661/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com