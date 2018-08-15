The global road stud and delineator market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005665/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global road stud and delineator market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of road accidents. A major number of road accidents occur because of human errors such as over speeding, drunk driving, and non-compliance and adherence to traffic rules. Additionally, poor infrastructure facilities and lack of implementation of proper road safety equipment and devices are other main causes of road accidents.

This market research report on the global road stud and delineator market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of solar road studs as one of the key emerging trends in the global road stud and delineator market

Global road stud and delineator market: Development of solar road studs

The demand for solar-powered road studs, which ensure passenger safety on city roads, highways, construction sites, railway platforms, and airports is increasing continuously. Solar road studs are solar-powered LED studs, which are mainly used during construction activities to demarcate road edges and center lines.

"One of the important features of solar studs is that it emits a minimum scattering light, making it visible even at 900 meters under clear weather conditions. Solar studs offer 10 times the visual range over conventional road studs. Thus, vendors are concentrating on continuous R&D activities on LED-based traffic safety equipment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global road stud and delineator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global road stud and delineator market by product (road stud and road delineator) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The road stud segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 69% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with close to 39% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005665/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com