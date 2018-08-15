sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,828 Euro		+0,078
+0,89 %
WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,902
8,962
22:00
8,90
8,962
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR CANADA INC
AIR CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR CANADA INC15,78-0,19 %
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA8,828+0,89 %