

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group is reportedly planning to name Air Canada's Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Smith as its new Chief Executive officer.



According to Bloomberg, Air France's board will meet later this week and could finalize the decision. Smith will receive a pay package totaling 3.3 million euros or $3.74 million a year.



'The recruitment process is ongoing and no decision has been made,' a company spokesman said, Bloomberg News reports.



The news was initially reported by French newspaper Liberation.



Air France's previous CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac had resigned in May after a majority of Air France employees at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal.



The ongoing dispute has already resulted in 15 days of strikes, with which the company reportedly has lost up to 400 million euros or $470.68 million.



Meanwhile, reports say that unions at Air France-KLM are campaigning against the rumored appointment of Smith on the grounds that he would undermine French sovereignty as he is a Canadian.



