The silver price is crashing more than 4 pct just today, August 15th 2018. In the first two weeks of August the price of silver lost 7.7%. The crash is more outspoken when compared to the peak of mid-June 2018: the silver price crash is 17.2%. Is the silver price crash of 2018 near an end? The answer is YES we are near a major bottom, this is why! The silver price crash 2018: why? The first question that silver investors try to sort out is "why is this silver price crash taking place?" This of course, intuitively, leads investors ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...