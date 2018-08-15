Stamps.com (Nasdaq:STMP) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of MetaPack Ltd., a United Kingdom based company that provides the world's leading multi-carrier enterprise-level solution to many of the world's preeminent e-commerce retailers and brands.

Stamps.com purchased MetaPack for approximately $220 million in cash funded from existing cash and investments. Stamps.com plans for MetaPack to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, led by its existing management team.

Stamps.com also today announced it has granted inducement stock options for an aggregate of 320,250 shares of Stamps.com common stock to 72 new employees in connection with its recent acquisition of MetaPack. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Stamps.com, pursuant to the Stamps.com 2018 MetaPack Equity Inducement Plan, which was approved by Stamps.com's Compensation Committee. The awards were granted without stockholder approval in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each option vests 25% on the one year anniversary of the grant date with the remaining 75% vesting in approximately equal monthly increments over the succeeding thirty-six months, provided that the option holder is still employed by Stamps.com on the vesting dates. The stock options have a ten year term and an exercise price equal to closing price of Stamps.com common stock on the grant date of August 15, 2018.

About MetaPack

Founded in 1999, MetaPack helps e-commerce and delivery professionals to meet with the consumer's growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. MetaPack's SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 450 carriers and 5,000 services available throughout the world. Thanks to MetaPack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading e-commerce retailers.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to over 725 thousand customers, including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.comEndiciaShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy Stamps.com's family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

