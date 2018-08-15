

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $283 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.47 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $281 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.450 - $1.550 Bln



