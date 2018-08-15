

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.8 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $2.4 billion, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $12.8 billion from $12.1 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.3 Bln. vs. $3.1 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $12.8 Bln vs. $12.1 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.72



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX