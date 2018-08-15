1st Capital Bank Delivers Financial Literacy Curriculum to Local High Schools

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / In the 2017-2018 academic year, five Monterey County high schools implemented an interactive, web-based financial literacy curriculum sponsored by 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FSIB). The program has reached over 300 students and delivered over 1,400 hours of financial education. 1st Capital Bank has committed to continuing the program through 2019, and hopes to reach at least 500 more students in the 2018-2019 academic year.

"1st Capital Bank is proud to have empowered so many students with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions. It's a testament to our investment in the communities we serve," 1st Capital Bank President and CEO Thomas E. Meyer said. "It is critical that our younger generations understand important aspects of personal finance. As a community bank, we are grateful to be able to deliver this education to schools that otherwise would not have access to the curriculum."

Administered by teachers in a classroom setting, the online course created by EverFi, Inc. offers over six hours of instruction on a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k's and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards. The platform uniquely tracks the progress and performance of every user, further helping to set students on a path to financial security and success.

"As an educator I am always in search new and up-to-date material to facilitate my instruction," said Patrick Smith, an Agricultural Educator at King City High School. "The EverFi program was an excellent addition to my Business and Economics class. The information was relevant and gave each of my students a clear image of reality regarding money management. 1st Capital Bank has provided a quality program that I know will guide my students toward financial literacy."

1st Capital Bank's partnership with EverFi, Inc. brings the program to local students at no cost to the schools or the taxpayer.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also available, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas CA 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

About EverFi

EverFi, Inc. is the leading education technology company focused on teaching, assessing, and certifying K-12 and college students in the critical skills they need for life. The company teams with major corporations and foundations to provide the programs at no cost to K-12 schools. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EverFi investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Twitter founder Evan Williams, and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt. Learn more at everfi.com.

