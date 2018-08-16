

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 231.2 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for a shortfall of 41.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 720.8 billion yen surplus in June (originally 721.4 billion yen).



Exports were up 3.9 percent on year, missing expectations for a gain of 6.3 percent and down from 6.7 percent in the previous month.



Imports surged an annual 14.6 percent versus forecasts for 14.2 percent following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent gain a month earlier (originally 2.5 percent).



