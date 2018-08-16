

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 70 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,720-point plateau and the losing streak is expected to continue on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to global trade concerns and a tumble in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses form the financial shares, property stocks and energy producers.



For the day, the index plummeted 57.70 points or 2.07 percent to finish at 2,723.26 after trading between 2,721.24 and 2,777.70. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 32.08 points or 2.12 percent to end at 1,481.82.



Among the actives, Poly Real Estate was down 1.63 percent, while Gemdale declined 1.37 percent, China Vanke eased 0.09 percent, Bank of China shed 1.71 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.67 percent, China Construction Bank fell 1.65 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.94 percent, China Life skidded 2.276 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 2.11 percent, PetroChina eased 0.37 percent and China Shenhua Energy plunged 3.18 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They made back some ground but still ended firmly in the red, offsetting the previous day's gains.



The Dow shed 137.51 points or 0.54 percent to 25,162.41, while the NASDAQ tumbled 96.78 points or 1.23 percent to 7,774.12 and the S&P 500 slid 21.59 points or 0.76 percent to 2,818.37.



Renewed concerns about Turkey contributed to the early sell-off after the Turkish government increased tariffs on American cars, alcohol and cigarettes. The move is likely to intensify the dispute between the U.S. and Turkey, which recently dragged the Turkish lira to a record low.



In economic news, the Federal Reserve noted a smaller than expected increase in industrial production in July. Also, the Commerce Department said retail sales climbed more than expected in July. And the National Association of Home Builders noted a modest deterioration in homebuilder confidence in August.



Crude oil prices plummeted to a 10-week low on Wednesday, after data showed an unexpected jump in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Crude oil futures for September delivery ended down $2.03 or 3 percent at $65.01 a barrel, after declining to a low of $64.51 in the session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX