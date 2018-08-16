

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - QBE Insurance Group (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) announced a 2018 half year statutory net profit after tax of US$358 million, up 4% from the prior period.



Cash profit after tax rose 3% to US$385 million from the prior year. But, Adjusted net profit after tax declined 18% to US$380 million from the prior year, reflecting a reduced level of positive prior accident year claims development and lower investment returns.



Gross written premium grew 1% to US$7.887 billion from the prior year.



The Board has declared an interim 2018 dividend of 22 Australian cents per share, franked at 30%, in line with the 2017 interim dividend per share of 22 Australian cents per share, also franked at 30%. Shares will begin trading ex-dividend on 23 August 2018, the record date is 24 August 2018 and the dividend will be paid on 5 October 2018.



The Board remains committed to the three-year share buyback of up to A$1 billion including no more than A$333 million in any one calendar year.



