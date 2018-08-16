

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared losses after opening sharply lower on Thursday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, weak commodity prices and a stronger yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 43.96 points or 0.20 percent to 22,160.26, after falling to a low of 21,871.70 in early trades. Japanese shares fell Wednesday on profit taking.



The major exporters were dragged lower by a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are losing more than 2 percent each, while Canon is down almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.



In the auto space, Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Toyota is lower by almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 3 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Pacific Metals is losing almost 8 percent and Showa Denko is declining almost 6 percent. JXTG Holdings, Tokai Carbon and Shiseido Co. are all lower by more than 5 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 231.2 billion yen in July. That was shy of expectations for a shortfall of 41.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 720.8 billion yen surplus in June.



Exports were up 3.9 percent on year to 6.747 trillion yen, missing expectations for a gain of 6.3 percent and down from 6.7 percent in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 14.6 percent to 6.978 trillion yen versus forecasts for 14.2 percent following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent gain a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Wednesday on renewed concerns about Turkey after the Turkish government announced an increase in tariffs on American cars, alcohol and cigarettes. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Federal Reserve showing a smaller than expected increase in industrial production in the month of July.



While the Nasdaq tumbled 96.78 points or 1.2 percent to 7,774.12, the Dow fell 137.51 points or 0.5 percent to 25,162.41 and the S&P 500 slid 21.59 points or 0.8 percent to 2,818.37.



The major European markets also closed lower on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 1.8 percent, while the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday to a more than two-month low following an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. WTI crude for September tumbled $2.03 or 3 percent to $65.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



