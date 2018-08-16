

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders for the first fiscal quarter was US$77 million, compared to a loss of US$72 million last year. Basic earnings per share in the first fiscal quarter was 0.65 US cents or 5.10 HK cents.



The company also reported strong pre-tax income during the quarter of US$113 million, an improvement of US$182 million year-on-year, as profitability improved across all businesses.



Group revenue was US$11.91 billion, up 19% year-on-year.



