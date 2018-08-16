

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the negative cues from Wall Street amid worries about Turkey's financial crisis and an economic showdown in China. However, the markets have pared steep losses after China said it has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August.



China's Ministry of Commerce said that a Chinese delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the U.S. in late August for trade talks to be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.



The Australian market is declining, with investors turning cautious as they digested mixed local corporate earnings results and Australia's unemployment data for July.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 40.80 points or 0.64 percent to 6,288.20, off a low of 6,282.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 40.90 points or 0.64 percent to 6,374.80.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 3 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 2 percent.



Gold miners are also weak after gold prices fell to near nineteen-month lows overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 2 percent.



Oil stocks are lower, weighed down by the 3 percent fall in crude oil prices. Santos is down more than 2 percent, Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down almost 1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 1 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.



Telstra said its full-year profit declined 8 percent on flat revenues and projects challenging trading conditions to continue this year. The telecom giant's shares are rising almost 3 percent.



Shares of QBE Insurance are gaining almost 5 percent after the insurance giant said its net profit for the first half of the year rose 4 percent.



Treasury Wine Estates recorded a 34 percent increase in full-year profit despite a slight decline in revenues. The winemaker's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



ASX posted a nearly 3 percent increase in full-year net profit, while revenue rose almost 9 percent. However, the markets operator's shares are lower by 0.4 percent.



Sonic Healthcare's shares are declining more than 1 percent despite the international pathology and radiology services group reporting an 11 percent increase in full-year profit.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent in July, on Thursday. That beat forecasts for 5.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from June.



The Australian economy shed 3,900 jobs last month - well shy of forecasts for the addition of 15,000 following the gain of 50,900 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7228, compared to US$0.7230 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market has pared losses after opening sharply lower.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 43.96 points or 0.20 percent to 22,160.26, after falling to a low of 21,871.70 in early trades. Japanese shares fell Wednesday on profit taking.



The major exporters were dragged lower by a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are losing more than 2 percent each, while Canon is down almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.



In the auto space, Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Toyota is lower by almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 3 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Pacific Metals is losing almost 8 percent and Showa Denko is declining almost 6 percent. JXTG Holdings, Tokai Carbon and Shiseido Co. are all lower by more than 5 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 231.2 billion yen in July. That was shy of expectations for a shortfall of 41.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 720.8 billion yen surplus in June.



Exports were up 3.9 percent on year to 6.747 trillion yen, missing expectations for a gain of 6.3 percent and down from 6.7 percent in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 14.6 percent to 6.978 trillion yen versus forecasts for 14.2 percent following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent gain a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and, Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand and Hong Kong are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Wednesday on renewed concerns about Turkey after the Turkish government announced an increase in tariffs on American cars, alcohol and cigarettes. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Federal Reserve showing a smaller than expected increase in industrial production in the month of July.



While the Nasdaq tumbled 96.78 points or 1.2 percent to 7,774.12, the Dow fell 137.51 points or 0.5 percent to 25,162.41 and the S&P 500 slid 21.59 points or 0.8 percent to 2,818.37.



The major European markets also closed lower on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 1.8 percent, while the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday to a more than two-month low following an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. WTI crude for September tumbled $2.03 or 3 percent to $65.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



