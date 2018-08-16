

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in July, though slightly, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent in July from 3.9 percent in June. Meanwhile, the rate was expected to remain stable at 3.9 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 348,000 in July, down from 354,000 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX