Taaleri Oyj: Garantia's CEO Vesa Aho moves to another company

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 August 2018 AT 08.25 EET

Garantia's CEO Vesa Aho moves to another company

Vesa Aho, CEO of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd and member of Taaleri Plc.'s management team moves to another company. He will leave the company by 30 September 2018.

Taaleri will immediately start the search for a new CEO. In the meanwhile Titta Elomaa, Head of Investments and deputy CEO of Garantia assumes responsibility for the duties of CEO.

Garantia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taaleri Plc and part of the Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Plc.

Communications

Further information:

Garantia's Chairman of the Board, Hannu Tonteri, tel. +358 50 075 4201, htonteri@gmail.com

Deputy CEO, Karri Haaparinne, Taaleri Oyj, tel. + 358 40 519 0441, karri.haaparinne@taaleri.com





Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial service company, whose parent company Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Financing, and Energy. Taaleri provides services to institutional investors, companies and private individuals. The Group's operational subsidiaries are: Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd and its subsidiaries, Taaleri Private Equity Funds Group, Taaleri Investments Group, Taaleri Energia Oy Group and Garantia Insurance Company Ltd. In addition, Taaleri has associated companies Fellow Finance Plc, which offers peer-to-peer lending services and Ficolo Oy developing data centers.

At the end of December 2017, Taaleri had assets under management totaling 5.6 billion euro and 4,400 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 3,900 shareholders. Taaleri's operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services:

www.taaleri.com/en (http://www.taaleri.com/en)

www.fellowfinance.fi/en (http://www.fellowfinance.fi/en)

www.garantia.fi/en (http://www.garantia.fi/en)

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com, tel. +358 40 828 7317