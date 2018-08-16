Acquisition expands the group's capabilities to deliver powerful patent filing insights to IP law firms

CPA Global, the Intellectual Property (IP) services and technology market leader, today announces the acquisition of Filing Analytics and Citation Eagle, two leading IP data and analytics software solutions, from Practice Insight, a wholly owned subsidiary of IPH Ltd.

Filing Analytics and Citation Eagle provide business intelligence to many of the world's largest IP law firms, helping them strengthen relationships and identify business opportunities with prospective and existing clients, as well as international partners.

"The addition of Filing Analytics and Citation Eagle alongside Innography, CPA Global's market-leading data and analytics suite, will enable our customers to incorporate deeper and richer insight into IP decision-making," comments CPA Global CEO, Simon Webster. "These combined offerings expand our capabilities with law firms and underline our commitment to helping them focus on business growth."

"We are pleased that our Filing Analytics and Citation Eagle product suites will be joining CPA Global," said Thomas Haines, CEO and Founder of Practice Insight. "The next phase of innovation for IP law firms will be driven by access to reliable, structured and timely IP data, and the acquisition strengthens their ability to create innovative data-driven solutions tailored to the needs of the IP legal industry."

Filing Analytics combines datasets from national and international patent offices into one concise database that covers all major jurisdictions. Machine learning and data augmentation are applied to ensure the highest degree of data integrity and quality. Citation Eagle enables patent owners and attorneys to track and focus on worldwide citations of patents using one automated system.

Key staff and management of the products in the areas of engineering and general management will join CPA Global to ensure uninterrupted service and the highest level of care for existing customers.

About CPA Global

CPA Global is the world's leading IP management and technology company, trusted by many of the world's respected corporations and law firms. Our integrated offering is underpinned by an outstanding global team of 2000 people. Now we offer customers The IP Platform: delivering integrated Innovation and IP Portfolio software, services and insights across the entire Idea Lifecycle, supporting customers every step of the way to realise the value of their ideas. For more information, visit cpaglobal.com.

About Practice Insight

Since 2010, Practice Insight has been at the forefront of Intellectual Property Big Data analytics. We build software that brings big data from disparate systems together into simple interfaces for IP professionals to easily obtain the insight they need to make better business decisions. For more information, visit practiceinsight.io.

About IPH Limited

IPH Limited ("IPH", ASX:IPH), the holding company of Spruson Ferguson, Practice Insight, Pizzeys and AJ Park, is the leading intellectual property services group in the Asia-Pacific region offering a wide range of IP services and products. These services are provided across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Islands and Asia from offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Auckland, Wellington, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Bangkok. The group comprises a multidisciplinary team of approximately 600 people, including some of the most highly regarded IP professionals in the Asia-Pacific region. The team services a diverse client base of Fortune Global 500 companies and other multinationals, public sector research organisations, foreign associates and local clients.

