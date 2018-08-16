Wentworth Resources Limited: Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

PRESS RELEASE

16 August 2018

Wentworth Resources Limited

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

Wentworth Resources Limited, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and London Stock Exchange (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, today announces its results for the quarter and six months ended 30 June 2018.

The following should be read in conjunction with the Q2 2018 Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements which are available on the Company's website at http://www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

Corporate

Wentworth's share of Tanzanian Proved + Probable (2P) reserves valued at $159.6 million (after-tax NPV10) on 2P reserves of 115.1 Bscf, as at December 31, 2017 and independently verified by RPS;

Company continues to progress its Canada to UK re-domicile and Oslo Børs delisting plans;

UK based management team in place following relocation of corporate headquarters from Calgary, Canada to London, UK. CFO Katherine Roe appointed April 1, 2018; CEO Eskil Jersing appointed June 25, 2018.

Financial

Achieved milestone Mnazi Bay gas sales revenue of $10.79 million, 112% higher compared to H1 2017 of $5.10 million;

Improved EBITDA by 229% to $4.18 million compared to H1 2017;

Net loss of $6.5 million (H1 2017: $1.66 million), including a non-cash deferred tax expense of $8.68 million;

Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $4.04 million (December 2017: $3.75 million) as at June 30, 2018;

Working capital of $15.45 million (December 2017: $15.14 million);

Reduced outstanding long-term loans by $2.67 million during the first half of 2018;

Carrying value of long-term loans $13.11 million (December 2017: $15.90 million);

Development capital expenditures of $0.69 million on field infrastructure (tie-in) improvements in the Mnazi Bay Concession in Tanzania;

Exploration capital expenditures of $0.98 million on the Tembo Appraisal License in Mozambique;

G&A expense of $5.15 million including non-recurring expenses $2.92 million and recurring G&A of $2.23 million (H1 2017: $2.01 million);

Non-recurring expenses includes, management re-structuring costs of $0.83 million comprising Calgary employee severance and travel expenses related to corporate re-structuring; redomicile costs of $0.34 million comprising consultancy, legal and professional charges and; Tanzanian tax assessments of $1.75 million for the years of 2013 to 2016.

Operational

Tanzania

Average gross daily gas production for the period increased 115% to 79.3 MMscf/d from 36.9 MMscf/d in H1 2017; above current annual 2018 guidance of 65-75 MMscf/d.

Exited H1 2018 with a new high daily gas production rate of 89 MMscf/d;

Production ramp up due to Kinyerezi-I and Ubungo-II power stations operating at near full capacity, commissioning of the Kinyerezi-II gas-fired power station during Q4 2017, increasing growth in demand from Industrial customers and lower quantities of gas supplied by industry competitors;

Low operating expense costs of $ 0.43 / Mscf (H1 2017: $1.16 / Mscf) leveraging increased production volumes;

Received total cash payments of $12.97 million from gas sales and recovery of long-term government receivables during the first half of 2018;

Regular monthly payments for gas sales continue to be received. As at June 30, 2018 six invoices for gas sales to TPDC were outstanding, with the increase in receivables being accounted for by the increase in gas sales in the outstanding months. Post June 30, 2018, TPDC has paid three invoices.

Mozambique

A 12-month extension of the Tembo Appraisal License was granted by Instituto Nacional de Petroleo ("INP") on June 16, 2018;

During the first six months of 2018 above ground security continued to be a concern, especially in the Mocimboa da Praia and Palma regions. The Company continues to monitor the situation;

Wentworth continues to seek a risk sharing partner, whilst in parallel advancing its technical studies, with a focus on commercial and monetisation options. Work continues on a subsurface review on materiality thresholds, reservoir properties and economic flow rate potential.

Eskil Jersing, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The first half of 2018 has seen Wentworth make material progress on Mnazi Bay Production growth, receipt of revenues and long term receivables, deleveraging of our balance sheet and redomicile of the Company to the UK. In particular, we have exited Q2 2018 with milestone production of 89 MMcf/d on Mnazi bay. Further, we have fully transitioned the Management team from Calgary to the UK and continue to make strides towards a simpler, cheaper, efficient and more robust platform for growth.

We have a strong and empowered team across the Company, all working diligently on maximising the value of our assets and towards a leaner operating model. I look forward to continuing to help unlock the latent value in our core Mnazi Bay asset and sharing progress on our path to value with all our shareholders."



Financial Statements

The following primary statements have been extracted from the H1 2018 unaudited consolidated financial statements which are located on the Company's website at www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,043 3,750 Trade and other receivables 20,591 13,322 Prepayments and deposits 204 191 TPDC receivables 8,704 15,550 33,542 32,813 Non-current assets Tanzania Government receivables 4,959 4,959 Exploration and evaluation assets 48,903 47,921 Property, plant and equipment 87,804 90,336 Deferred tax asset 22,073 30,751 163,739 173,967 Total assets 197,281 206,780 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,011 5,726 Overdraft credit facility 2,500 2,500 Current portion of long-term loans 7,936 7,260 Other liability 1,646 2,189 18,093 17,675 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 5,170 8,636 Decommissioning provision 917 865 6,087 9,501 Equity Share capital 416,426 416,426 Equity reserve 26,516 26,490 Accumulated deficit (269,841) (263,312) 173,101 179,604 Total liabilities and equity 197,281 206,780

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Total revenue 10,792 5,096 Operating expenses Production and operating (1,470) (1,813) General and administrative (2,228) (2,014) Tanzanian withholding tax costs (1,750) - Management restructuring costs (832) - Redomicile costs (335) - Depreciation and depletion (3,220) (1,548) Share based compensation (26) (145) Profit/(loss) from operations 931 (424) Finance income 2,053 991 Finance costs (671) (2,449) Profit/(loss) before tax 2,313 (1,882) Current tax expense (164) - Deferred tax (expense)/recovery (8,678) 227



(8,842) 227 Net loss and comprehensive loss (6,529) (1,655) Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (US$/share) (0.04) (0.01)

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated





Number of shares



Share capital



Equity reserve



Accumulated

deficit



Total

equity $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2016 169,534,969 411,493 26,275 (261,857) 175,911 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (1,655) (1,655) Share based compensation - - 145 - 145 Issued of share capital 16,953,496 5,527 - - 5,527 Share issue costs, net of tax - (594) - - (594) Balance at June 30, 2017 186,488,465 416,426 26,420 (263,512) 179,334 Balance at December 31, 2017 186,488,465 416,426 26,490 (262,566) 180,350 IFRS 9 transitional adjustment - - - (746) (746) Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (6,529) (6,529) Share based compensation - - 26 - 26 Balance at June 30, 2018 186,488,465 416,426 26,516 (269,841) 173,101

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities Net loss for the year (6,529) (1,655) Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion 3,220 1,548 Finance (income)/costs, net (1,382) 1,458 Deferred tax expense/(recovery) 8,678 (227) Share based compensation 26 145 4,013 1,269 Change in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (3,779) (1,503) Prepayments and deposits (14) 12 Trade and other payables 807 (360) Net cash generated from/(utilized in) operating activities 1,027 (582) Investing activities Additions to exploration and evaluation assets (982) (950) Additions to property, plant and equipment (932) (391) Reduction of long-term receivable 5,407 2,400 Proceeds from sale of office assets 3 Net cash from investing activities 3,496 1,059 Financing activities Issue of share capital, net of issue costs - 4,933 Principal payments (2,666) (2,014) Debt restructuring fee - (83) Drawn on overdraft credit facility - 558 Interest paid (1,021) (966) Payment of other liability (543) (51) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (4,230) 2,377 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 293 2,854 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 3,750 979 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 4,043 3,833

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

