

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) Thursday reported that its adjusted operating profit, or EBIT, for the second quarter grew 1.8 percent to 926 million euros.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share grew by 1.9 percent to 1.58 euros from 1.55 euros, impacted by currency effects of 5.8 percent. Excluding the impact of currency effects, adjusted earnings per preferred share increased by 7.7 percent.



Sales in the second quarter edged up 0.9 percent to 5.143 billion euros. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments, grew 3.5 percent in the quarter. The contribution from acquisitions and divestments amounted to 3.5 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 6.1 percent on sales, the Group noted.



Looking ahead to the full year, Henkel updated its outlook, reflecting stronger headwinds from currencies and material prices. It now expects earnings per share growth of 3-6 percent and an EBIT margin of around 18 percent. However, the forecast for organic group sales growth remains at 2-4 percent.



