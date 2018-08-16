

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its net profit for the first six months of 2018 was 2.471 billion Danish Kroner, up 7.2% from last year. Adjusted net profit grew 9.6% to 2.506 billion Kroner from last year.



But, net revenue declined 0.7% to 30.966 billion Kroner.



The company adjusted its fiscal year 2018 earnings expectations upwards to high-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit compared to the prior outlook of mid-single-digit growth.



