

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday after China announced that a delegation would travel to the United States later this month for trade talks.



The last round of formal trade negotiations in June failed to make much progress, resulting in a trade war that's hurting global growth.



Asian stock markets reversed early losses to edge higher and the Chinese yuan climbed while crude oil prices steadied after slipping below $65 a barrel on Wednesday amid concerns about rising U.S. crude production and storage levels.



The Turkish lira fell below 6.0 against the dollar after rallying the previous day as Qatar promised to invest $15 billion in the Turkish economy to help the country avert a financial crisis.



Retail sales data from the U.K. and foreign trade figures from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, sentiment may be influenced by readings on weekly jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red as a sharp fall in oil prices, worries surrounding Turkey's currency crisis and renewed trade tensions sapped investor appetite for risk.



On the economic front, reports on industrial production, retail sales and housing painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow dropped half a percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1.2 percent.



European markets gave up initial gains to close lower on Wednesday, with commodity-related stocks bearing the brunt of the selling.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 1.4 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index slumped 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.5 percent.



