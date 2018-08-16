

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 39.8 percent to 133.0 million euros from 95.2 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenues increased 40.1 percent to 477.1 million euros from the prior year.



The Management Board expects the strong business performance to continue in the second half of 2018. As a result of the strong growth, the EBITDA forecast for the 2018 fiscal year has been increased to between 530 million euros and 560 million euros, compared to prior outlook of 520 million euros - 545 million euros.



