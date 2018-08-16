sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

161,25 Euro		-9,10
-5,34 %
WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,00
170,60
08:45
170,05
170,35
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WIRECARD AG161,25-5,34 %