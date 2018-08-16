sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.08.2018

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Correction: Key information relating to the cash dividend proposed to be paid by DNO ASA in H2 2018

Oslo, 16 August 2018

Dividend amount: NOK 0.2 per share*

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 13 September 2018

Ex-date: 14 September 2018

Record date: 17 September 2018

Payment date: 24 September 2018

Date of approval: 13 September 2018

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no (mailto:media@dno.no)
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no (mailto:investor.relations@dno.no)
Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)