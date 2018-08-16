Key information relating to the cash dividend proposed to be paid by DNO ASA in H2 2018

Oslo, 16 August 2018
Dividend amount: NOK 0.2 per share*
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 13 September 2018
Ex-date: 14 September 2018
Record date: 17 September 2018
Payment date: 24 September 2018
Date of approval: 13 September 2018
--
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no (mailto:media@dno.no)
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no (mailto:investor.relations@dno.no)
Tel: +47 911 57 197
--
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire