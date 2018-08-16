

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated further in July to the highest level in more than a year, data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Wholesale prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in July, just above the 3.4 percent increase in June.



Moreover, this was the fastest growth since April 2017, when prices had risen 4.7 percent.



The biggest influence on overall prices came from the wholesale of solid fuels and petroleum products, which advanced 15.2 percent compared to the previous year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in July, following a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX