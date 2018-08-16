

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) Thursday reported full year profit of 58.5 million pounds, down from 63.1 million pounds last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined 42.9 percent to 9.2 pence, while adjusted earnings were 15 pence.



Revenue for the full year was 691.0 million pounds, down from 707.2 million pounds last year.



Looking ahead, the company said, 2018/19 Group financial performance is expected to be in line with the current consensus expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX