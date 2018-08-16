

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported that its net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first half of 2018 increased to $276 million from last year's $185 million, due to the increased operating profit partially offset by interest costs on project borrowings being expensed in the latest-period, while being partly capitalised in the prior year comparative period.



Earnings per share of $0.62 increased from $0.41 reported in the first half of 2017 and earnings per share, based on Underlying Profit, also rose to $0.62 from $0.44 reflecting the Group's improved profitability.



Profit before taxation grew to $355 million from $240 million last year.



Operating profit increased by 59% to $464 million, reflecting the $261 million increase in EBITDA, partially offset by an increase in MET and royalties payable from higher mining volumes and higher commodity prices, as well as increased depreciation following commercial production at Bozshakol and Aktogay.



Revenues increased by 52% to $1.098 billion in the current period, driven by additional volumes from the Aktogay sulphide and Bozshakol clay plants and an improved copper price.



Group copper production increased by 18% to 139.6 kt due to the successful ramp up of the Aktogay sulphide concentrator.



The Group said it maintains its positive medium-term outlook on copper prices as forecast declining global production from existing mines, with limited new projects in development, will result in a shortfall due to a steady growth in demand from both traditional and new uses for copper.



The Group said it is on track to achieve the 2018 copper guidance range of 270-300 kt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX