Coface France has been bestowed with the "Best Trade Credit Insurance Brand, Europe 2018", at the Global Brands Magazine Awards held recently.

Coface France was awarded with for surpassing the standards of excellence, exceptional commitment to innovation, branding and customer service activities. The awards are a testimony of the firm's global perspective and commitment to quality

Commenting on winning the award, Antonio Marchitelli, CEO Coface France and Western Europe, said: "Over 70 years of experience and a passion for trade have made Coface a global reference in credit insurance and risk management. The GBM award underlines Coface's position as a leader in the industry in France on both domestic and export markets and marks the progress we have made since the launch of Fit to Win, our new strategic plan in 2016. We are very proud of our achievements, which are great endorsements for our values, in particular expertise and client focus".

The annual Global Brands Magazine awards celebrate the best in class brands and honor companies and individuals for their performance and branding activities. The award aims to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery reward their performance with the ultimate global recognition.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is the one of the world's best loved branding publication. The Magazine is head-quartered in United Kingdom. For more information please visit http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

About Coface

Coface: for trade Building business together

70 years of experience and the most finely meshed network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy. With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface's experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group's services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2017, Coface employed ~4,100 people in 100 countries and registered turnover of €1.4 billion.

www.coface.com

About Global Brands Awards

Global BrandsAwards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. Check out the latest video of the ceremony: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/global-brands-magazine-awards/.

