sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,91 Euro		-0,05
-0,63 %
WKN: A1XDS6 ISIN: FR0010667147 Ticker-Symbol: 65C 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COFACE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COFACE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,01
8,05
09:22
8,01
8,05
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COFACE SA
COFACE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COFACE SA7,91-0,63 %