Kamux Oyj: Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2018

Kamux Corporation Investor News 16 August 2018 at 10:00

Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2018

Kamux Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2018 on Thursday, 23 August 2018

Kamux will hold a Half Year Financial Report press conference for media and analysts on August 23, 2018 at hotel Klaus K, meeting room Studio K, address Bulevardi 2/4, Helsinki, at 13:00 (Finnish time) in Finnish and then in English at around 13:30.

You can follow the press conference webcasted live through a link found at http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/ (http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/).

The Half Year Financial Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Tapio Arimo.

Registration for the press conference by 22 August 2018 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Further information:

Communications Director Satu Otala

ir@kamux.fi (mailto:ir@kamux.fi)

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 43 car showrooms in Finland, eleven in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 170,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

