GridGain Systems Named to Inc. 500 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced it has been named to the 37th annual Inc. 500 list,a highly regarded ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row GridGain has been named to the list. GridGain's rank of 158 on this year's Inc. 500 list is up from number 187 last year. The company is ranked 17th among software companies, 13th in the San Francisco metro area, and 37th in the state of California. The Inc. 500 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small and midsized businesses.



GridGain provides an in-memory computing platform that delivers speed, scale and high availability to data-intensive applications. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future-proof their applications. Based on the open source Apache Ignite project, GridGain's in-memory computing platform offers a 1,000x improvement in performance versus approaches based on disk-based databases, without replacing existing underlying databases. GridGain's Persistent Store feature also allows it to function as a full-featured, standalone in-memory database that supports data processing APIs such as ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more - all at in-memory speeds.

"We're proud that our continued innovation and operational excellence have placed us on the Inc. 500 list for a second consecutive year," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "GridGain's market-leading in-memory computing platform addresses a growing demand for in-memory computing solutions that help enterprises of all sizes undergo digital transformations requiring real-time information and processing at immense speed and scale."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.





CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Spark, and Spark, are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.