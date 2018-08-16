Open, Disaggregated, and Ultra-Efficient Transport Solution Enables BCIX to Interconnect Major Data Center Sites and Offer 100G Services with Simplicity, Reliability, and Scalability

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today announced that the Berlin Commercial Internet Exchange (BCIX), Berlin's leading Internet Exchange Point, has selected the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to scale its distributed peering infrastructure as demand for high-bandwidth interconnect capacity in the capital of Germany grows exponentially. Connecting major data center sites across Berlin, the Coriant solution will enable BCIX to deliver high-capacity neutral exchange services, including 100G Data Center Interconnect (DCI) services that can be deployed quickly, easily, and cost-efficiently.

BCIX selected the Coriant Groove G30 solution for its industry-leading high density, low power consumption, and ease of operation, as well as its ability to meet the high-availability, high-quality connectivity demands of its end-user customers, which include domestic and international Tier 1 service providers, global web-scale internet operators, cloud providers, and Over the Top (OTT) content providers.

"The German economy continues to experience strong growth. The year over year doubling of IP traffic volumes we are seeing in the nation's capital is further evidence of a robust business environment," said Christian Kroeger, Managing Director, BCIX Management GmbH. "To meet the evolving high-speed connectivity demands of our customers, we are boosting the scalability of our backbone network with the Coriant Groove G30. After rigorous testing and analysis of competitive offerings, the Coriant solution demonstrated superior performance and flexibility, and met our stringent performance requirements for scalable, resilient, and low latency transport."

With the industry's most flexible plug-and-play modular architecture and the recent introduction of a new Coherent Multiservice Sled, the Groove G30 solution also provides BCIX a seamless and cost-effective path to higher interconnect speeds, including 400G client side and 600G line side transmission without the need for forklift upgrades or costly and complex flexi-grid ROADMs.

"Berlin is an important internet hub not only for Germany, but also for the rest of Europe, and BCIX plays a critical role as a nexus point connecting many of the world's most recognized brands and tech giants," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "We are excited to be working closely with BCIX as they enhance their customer value proposition and extend their market leadership as a premier provider of high-capacity internet exchange services."

About BCIX

BCIX (Berlin Commercial Internet Exchange) is the independent Internet Exchange for Berlin, Brandenburg, and Eastern Germany. As the technical operator of the Internet Exchange, BCIX Management GmbH operates an exchange platform in eight data center locations which are redundantly connected. With its open peering community, BCIX is the leading regional exchange point for both international carriers and medium-sized Internet service providers and content providers. Alongside pure technical service provision, the BCIX Association offers its members and the Internet community further support in the form of network events and consultations with commercial enterprises, chambers, and politics. Learn more at www.bcix.de.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005004/en/

Contacts:

On behalf of Coriant

Jennifer Handshew, +1.917.359.8838

jhandshew@percepture.com