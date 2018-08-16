

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), the designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms infrastructure and adjacent markets, reported that profit before taxation for the 12 months ended 31 May 2018 dropped to 1.23 million pounds from 2.16 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year declined to 1.23 million pounds or 0.59 pence per share from 3.12 million pounds or 1.49 pence per share in the previous year.



Sales revenue for the Group decreased 32% to 24.0 million pounds from 35.4 million pounds last year.



No dividend is proposed for the year, compared to No dividend paid in 2017. The Board continues to review its dividend policy and remains of the opinion that, whilst cash reserves remain healthy, shareholder interests are better served by retaining cash to fund working capital and further investment plans than by distributing cash at this time, Filtronic said.



