

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust plc (MYI.L) reported that its return attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was negative 119.33 million or 93.27 pence per share, compared to positive return of 135.71 million or 106.44 pence per share in the prior year.



Income for the period decreased to 39.49 million pounds from 42.58 million pounds in the previous year.



The net asset value or NAV total return, with net income reinvested, for the six months to 30 June 2018 decreased by 8.0% compared with a total return of +2.2% for the Company's benchmark. Over the six month period, the share price total return decreased by 7.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX