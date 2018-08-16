

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) said Proxima Capital has informed the company that it has sold its entire 19.97 percent shareholding in JKX to Cascade Asset Management, a company incorporated in Grand Cayman. The transaction was completed on 14 August 2018.



Subsequently, JKX Oil was informed by Cascade that the ultimate beneficial owner of Cascade is Vitalii Khomutynnik, a business man and member of the Ukrainian Parliament.



JKX Oil also said that Vladimir Tatarchuk and Vladimir Rusinov, who served as representative directors of Proxima on its board, have both resigned with immediate effect. The company does not have any current plans to replace them.



On July 26, JKX Oil announced that a hearing for consideration of one of the 2015 Poltava Petroleum Company Rental Fee claims was adjourned to 15th August 2018. This claim relates to additional tax liability and associated penalties of approximately UAH64 million or $2.4 million.



However, the hearing has now been further adjourned following the Poltava Circuit Administrative Court's request to obtain expert evidence on the lawfulness of tax notifications decisions. No new date has been set down by the court for resumption of proceedings.



