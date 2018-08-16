

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) Thursday said it has reached agreement to dispose of its 50 percent interest in the Voreas S.r.l wind farm joint venture in Italy for a cash consideration of around $27 million.



The deal is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2018.



David Kemp, Wood chief financial officer commented: 'This transaction makes a significant contribution to our non-core asset disposal programme which is a key element of our deleveraging plan.'



