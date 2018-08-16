Cloud File Services Leader Nasuni Continues Expansion In Europe

Customers and Resellers Benefiting from Nasuni's Ability to Modernise NAS, Archiving, Backup, DR, and Multi-Site File Synchronisation with a Single, Cloud-Based Platform

LONDON and BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, the leading provider of cloud file services, today announced it is continuing to gain momentum in Europe, as customers such as Countryside Properties, Cushman and Wakefield, Lloyd's Register, Omnicom, and Sports Direct implement Nasuni to accelerate cloud, cost reduction, data center consolidation, and digital transformation initiatives. More than 1,000 Nasuni edge appliances are now deployed throughout Europe to provide corporate users with local, high speed access to files stored and protected by Nasuni's global file system in Azure object storage, Amazon S3 object storage, Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS), and IBM Cloud Object Storage.

Much of this growth can be attributed to Nasuni's expanding partner ecosystem, which now includes VARs, VADs, and systems integrators such as COOLSPIRiT, MTI, and Softcat in the UK, Cancom and Materna in Germany, and Quorum in Austria. Nephos Technologies, Nasuni's longest-standing partner in the UK, was one of the first to recognise how Nasuni Cloud File Services modernises NAS, backup, archiving, and disaster recovery, while offering new capabilities for multi-site file synchronisation and collaboration.

"We are increasingly seeing customers look to cloud storage as the way to solve the challenge of rapid data growth," says Michael Queenan, Director at Nephos Technologies. "Like any technology shift, the move from disk-based file storage to cloud-based file storage is creating the opportunity for new vendors to emerge. Nasuni, by delivering the first file system that makes cloud object storage usable for storing files, is becoming the catalyst for this transition. We're glad we were one of the first solution providers in the UK to recognise this shift, as our early partnership with Nasuni has enabled us to grow with them."

One of Nasuni's newest partners is COOLSPIRiT, a leading UK provider of private and hybrid cloud solutions.

"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Nasuni, which will help our customers take advantage of the many cost-saving, IT efficiency, business continuity, and user productivity benefits Nasuni offers," said Alex Raben, Brand Strategy Manager at COOLSPIRiT. "We are always considering the future of digital business and the challenges customers will face as they undergo digital transformation. We grow by partnering with disruptive technology providers that complement our current product set. Our new partnership with Nasuni is ideally suited for organisations looking to maximise the impact of the cloud, and transform how they store, protect, synchronise, and collaborate on fast-growing file data."

Over the past year, Nasuni has expanded its sales, marketing, and service and support teams in Europe to more than 20 people. This investment is paying off, as shown by the growth in the Nasuni channel and 50 customer wins during this time.

"Enterprise IT organisations are increasingly looking for ways to execute on strategic cloud-first objectives," said Andy Hardy, Vice President EMEA, Nasuni. "They love that Nasuni can give them a quick win in this area. Whether they need a more cost-effective way to archive files as they age, a more scalable way to store files without the constraints of traditional file servers and NAS, a better way to protect files without the pain of traditional file backup and disaster recovery, or a faster way to synchronise and collaborate on files across multiple offices, Nasuni combined with on-premises or public cloud object storage offers the ideal solution."

