The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 August 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,460,843 shares (DKK 61,460,843) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,726 shares (DKK 10,726) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,471,569 shares (DKK 61,471,569) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: • 250 shares - at DKK 66,60 • 376 shares - at DKK 98,00 • 150 shares - at DKK 220,40 • 500 shares - at DKK 225,90 • 2.100 shares - at DKK 231,50 • 500 shares - at DKK 234,75 • 6.000 shares - at DKK 272,00 • 100 shares - at DKK 337,40 • 750 shares - at DKK 939,50 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=688797