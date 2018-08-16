

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported that its net income for the first half of 2018 dropped to 491 million euros from last year's 907 million euros, reflecting realized losses on investments, restructuring and integration expenses, and a book loss on the sale of Aegon Ireland.



But, underlying earnings increase by 2% to 1.064 billion euros, or 10% on constant currencies driven by expense savings, a higher investment margin in the Netherlands, performance fees, and growth in Asia.



Alex Wynaendts, chief Executive Officer, said 'Our balance sheet remains strong with a Solvency II ratio of 215%, a significant increase compared with the end of last year. Furthermore, I am pleased that our businesses in the Netherlands and United Kingdom remitted capital to the group, and that our financial strength has enabled us to increase our interim dividend to 14 cents per share. This progress, together with expense savings, gives me confidence that we will be able to meet our 2018 targets.'



Aegon said it aims to pay out a sustainable dividend to allow equity investors to share in Aegon's performance, which can grow over time if Aegon's performance so allows. The 2018 interim dividend amounts to 0.14 euros per common share.



Aegon's shares will be quoted ex-dividend on August 24, 2018. The record date is August 27, 2018. The election period for shareholders will run from August 29 up to and including September 14, 2018. The stock fraction will be based on the average share price on Euronext Amsterdam, using the high and low of each of the five trading days from September 10 through September 14, 2018. The stock dividend ratio will be announced on September 19, 2018, and the dividend will be payable as of September 21, 2018.



