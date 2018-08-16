

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth more than halved in June to its weakest pace in one-and-a-half years, and was less than economists had expected, figures from Turkstat showed Thursday.



Industrial production rose 3.2 percent year-on-year after growing 6.5 percent in May. Economists had forecast a 5 percent increase.



The latest production growth was the weakest since December 2016, when output rose 1.4 percent.



Manufacturing output growth slowed to 2.9 percent from 6.7 percent, marking the lowest figure since December 2016.



Production of durable consumer goods and capital goods declined.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production decreased 2 percent in June.



